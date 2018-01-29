Music News: Sónar Powers Up, GusGus Return, Vök Tour, Björk BRIT-nomination

Sónar Reykjavík, which takes place March 16-17th, has added a raft of new names to the 2018 lineup. Iconic UK duo Underworld join an impressive lineup that includes Danny Brown, Bjarki, Nadia Rose, Jlin, Lena Willikens and more. Also announced are Lindstrøm, LA R’n’B star TOKiMONSTA, feminist hip-hop collective Reykjavíkurdætur, and Icelandic artists Flóni, Joey Christ and Blissful. Australian Íslandsvinur and electronic/noise music star Ben Frost also joins the lineup. Ben’s last album, ‘The Centre Cannot Hold,’ is a monolithic work—and his last two Iceland shows were both cancelled. So, here’s hoping this one works out.

Icelandic electronica veterans Gus Gus are back into action for 2018. Currently operating as a duo comprising singer Daníel Águst and producer Biggi Veira, their tenth studio album, entitled ‘Lies Are More Flexible,’ comes out February 23rd. The first taste of the album is the single “Featherlight,” which suggests a continuation of the pop-techno direction the band have pursued in recent years. A remix EP will drop on February 9th, with versions by Johannes Brecht, Alex Banks, Metodi Hristov and Attmoss.

Some Icelandic bands have announced international tours for 2018. Slick electronic pop trio Vök will tour the UK in March, starting in Bristol on the 19th before looping up as far as Glasgow, and finishing in London on the 27th. Folkie crooner Ásgeir has announced three dates in Australia—he’ll play Sydney on April 1st, then Melbourne on the 4th and 5th. The award nominations have been coming in for Icelandic artists, too: Kaleo are up for a Grammy, Björk, Alvia, and Högni are up for the Nordic Music Prize, and Björk is also up for a BRIT award. If she wins, it would be her sixth.