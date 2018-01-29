Culture
Music
Grapevine Playlist: Kira Kira, Rex Pistols, Dream Wife & More

Words by
@brainlove

Published January 29, 2018

2018 is a real thing that is happening to us all. Musicians included. Here are some of the latest and most attention-grabbing tracks that have dropped out of the many-splendored flora of the Icelandic music troposphere recently.

Kira Kira – Pioneer of Love
Electronica experimentalist Kira Kira returns with a bold new single. Characterised by bassy blasts, twinkling synths, brass instrumentation and distant vocals, it’s co-produced by Hermigervill, and acts as a fitting introduction to her new album, ‘Alchemy & Friends.’ Read more in our interview.

Rex Pistols – Got Me All Wrong
After a year of lurking in Iceland’s underground darkwave scene, Reykjavík-based Canadian Rex Pistols emerged this December with a memorable sunset slot at the Sigur Rós festival Norður og Niður. A highlight was this lo-fi, catchy, gloomy synth-pop anthem. It’s early days, but with hooks like this, we’re expecting great things.

Dream Wife – Hey Heartbreaker
This UK/IS trio have been tearing it up in the international media in recent weeks as the release of the eponymous debut LP draws nigh. It’s no-messin’ party music that veers around the indie zeitgeist, taking in pop, rock, punk, and more. With support from NPR, and NME comparing them to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, they look set for a dream 2018.

Fufanu – Tokyo
“Tokyo” is from Fufanu’s 2016 LP ‘Sports,’ but just now gets a video. Effects-laden guitars and vocals create an aesthetic reminiscent of 70s-retro cult heroes Suicide, and the monochrome video sees the band hanging around together topless like skinny rock ‘n’ roll ingenue triplets.

Snorri Helgason – Egillstaðablá
Folk-pop troubadour Snorri Helgason’s new album features ten songs woven from Iceland’s rich history of folklore and mythology. “Egillstaðablá” is a standout track, with picked banjo strings dancing under an earworm melody that brings to mind the earthy, bluesy feel of the classic Appalachian standards.

