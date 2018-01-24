Culture
Music
Alvia, Högni And Björk Nominated For The Nordic Music Prize

Alvia, Högni And Björk Nominated For The Nordic Music Prize

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Santiago Felipe

Published January 24, 2018

The Nordic Music Prize has announced the 2018 nominees list.

This year three Icelandic solo artists make the cut. For her self-released ‘Elegant Hoe,’ rapper ALVIA gets the nod, alongside Björk’s ‘Utopia’—her third nomination—and Högni’s debut solo debut ‘Two Trains.’ Högni and Alvia were both winners at our own Grapevine Music Awards for Icelandic music earlier this month, where Björk’s ‘Utopia’ was also nominated for best album.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Katinka – Vi Er Ikke Kønne Nok Til At Danse (DK)
Solbrud – Vemod (DK)
Kaukolampi – 1 (FI)
Astrid Swan – From The Bed And Beyond (FI)
Björk – Utopia (IS)
Högni – Two Trains (IS)
Alvia Islandia – Elegant Hoe (IS)
Kim Myhr – You | Me (NO)
Susanne Sundfør – Music For People In Trouble (NO)
Fever Ray – Plunge (SE)
Mwuana – Triller (SE)
Yung Lean – Stranger (SE)

An Icelander has won once before—Jónsi received the inaugural prize in 2010 for his solo album, ‘Go.’ The awards are decided by a panel of international music industry jurists, in collaboration with a committee of music journalists from the Nordic nations. The winner will be announced as part of by:Larm festival in Oslo on March 1st.

Latest

Culture
Music
Sibling Vinylry: Bara Heiða And Danimal Release Charity 12”

Sibling Vinylry: Bara Heiða And Danimal Release Charity 12”

by

“Other boys are bigger than you, and they think you’re a fool. But I know better. Don’t sweat it, I

Culture
Music
Strange As Folklore: Snorri Helgason Brings Icelandic Myths To Life

Strange As Folklore: Snorri Helgason Brings Icelandic Myths To Life

by

His fingers gently pluck on an acoustic guitar, while his warm and magnetic voice plucks on your heartstrings. Reykjavík-based singer-songwriter

Culture
Music
Track by Track: Iceland’s Goth Underground On New Myrkfælni Compilation

Track by Track: Iceland’s Goth Underground On New Myrkfælni Compilation

by

MYRKFÆLNI is a magazine about the Icelandic underground music scene. Their second compilation, available as a download and cassette, features

Culture
Music
Killing It: The Creepy World Of Madonna + Child

Killing It: The Creepy World Of Madonna + Child

by

In a packed Reykjavík alehouse two black-clad, masked figures appear onstage with a minimal setup of a computer, a keyboard,

Culture
Music
Video Premiere: Kira Kira’s ‘Pioneer Of Love’ Reaches For The Top

Video Premiere: Kira Kira’s ‘Pioneer Of Love’ Reaches For The Top

by

Wading through the thick snow, musician Kira Kira steadily ascends icy cliffs in the music video for her single “Pioneer

Culture
Music
Sónar Pinging: Underworld, Ben Frost, Lindstrøm, TOKiMONSTA Announced

Sónar Pinging: Underworld, Ben Frost, Lindstrøm, TOKiMONSTA Announced

by

Sónar Reykjavík have added a raft of new names to their 2018 lineup. The biggest is iconic UK duo Underworld,

Show Me More!