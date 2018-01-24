Alvia, Högni And Björk Nominated For The Nordic Music Prize

The Nordic Music Prize has announced the 2018 nominees list.

This year three Icelandic solo artists make the cut. For her self-released ‘Elegant Hoe,’ rapper ALVIA gets the nod, alongside Björk’s ‘Utopia’—her third nomination—and Högni’s debut solo debut ‘Two Trains.’ Högni and Alvia were both winners at our own Grapevine Music Awards for Icelandic music earlier this month, where Björk’s ‘Utopia’ was also nominated for best album.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Katinka – Vi Er Ikke Kønne Nok Til At Danse (DK)

Solbrud – Vemod (DK)

Kaukolampi – 1 (FI)

Astrid Swan – From The Bed And Beyond (FI)

Björk – Utopia (IS)

Högni – Two Trains (IS)

Alvia Islandia – Elegant Hoe (IS)

Kim Myhr – You | Me (NO)

Susanne Sundfør – Music For People In Trouble (NO)

Fever Ray – Plunge (SE)

Mwuana – Triller (SE)

Yung Lean – Stranger (SE)

An Icelander has won once before—Jónsi received the inaugural prize in 2010 for his solo album, ‘Go.’ The awards are decided by a panel of international music industry jurists, in collaboration with a committee of music journalists from the Nordic nations. The winner will be announced as part of by:Larm festival in Oslo on March 1st.