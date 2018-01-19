Sónar Pinging: Underworld, Ben Frost, Lindstrøm, TOKiMONSTA Announced

Sónar Reykjavík have added a raft of new names to their 2018 lineup. The biggest is iconic UK duo Underworld, who join an impressive lineup that already includes Danny Brown, Bjarki, Nadia Rose, Jlin, Lena Willikens and more.

Also announced in this new batch are Lindstrøm, LA R’n’B star TOKiMONSTA, feminist hip-hop collective Reykjavíkurdætur, and Icelandic artists Flóni, Joey Christ and Blissful.

But possibly the most exciting addition is that of Australian Íslandsvinur and electronic/noise music star Ben Frost. Ben’s last album, ‘The Centre Cannot Hold,’ is a monolithic work—and his last two Iceland shows were both cancelled, for various reasons. So, here’s hoping this one works out.

You can buy tickets for Sónar Reykjavík here.