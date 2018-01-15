Culture
Music
Women In Hip-Hop Unite: Puzzy Patrol Show At Gamla Bíó

Jessica Peng
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published January 15, 2018

Strong punchy beats resonate through the air, with the bass down low. In case you don’t know yet, Icelandic female rappers can rap faster than Eminem or Jay-Z. These women are confident, fierce and empowered, and now you have a chance to admire their glory live.

Reykjavík-based event management company Puzzy Patrol has put together an all-female Hip-Hop concert on January 20th, 2018 at Gamla Bíó. The impressive lineup includes artists like ALVIA, Cell7, Fever Dream, Reykjavíkurdætur, Krakk & Spaghettí and Sigga Ey.

Young entrepreneurs Ingibjörg Björnsdóttir and Valgerður Árnadóttir started Puzzy Patrol in summer 2017. The two friends were inspired by the Women’s March that took place all over the U.S. “Women in arts need some kind of platform to get ahead,” Ingibjörg says. Now Puzzy Patrol wants to help women working in different fields of the arts, not just music.

On the day of the concert, “we have a mini conference where we will discuss feminism and music and how it is nowadays,” Ingibjörg says. Before the concert there will be a lecture given by Laufey Olafsdottir, who recently wrote her Bachelor’s thesis on hip-hop and feminism. A panel consisting of experienced females in the industry will also be present.

What are you waiting for? Come join the beats on January 20th, 2018 at Gamla Bío, Ingólfsstræti 2a, 101 Reykjavík. Tickets are available via Tix.is Facebook event here.

