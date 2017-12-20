Sóley, Sin Fang and Örri Launch Their Album At Mengi

If you’ve been reading our Grapevine Playlist over the last twelve months, you may have noticed a repeat offender on the list: the three-way collaboration of Sin Fang, Sóley, and Örvar Smárason, one of the founder members of múm.

The three made a pact at the start of 2017: to write, record, mix and release one new track for every month of the year. So, each and every month of 2017, we got a beautiful new song. The trio dominated the Grapevine Playlist, appearing almost every month.

The resulting songs were collected into an album—‘Team Dreams’—which had a launch party last night at the Mengi arts space in Reykjavík. Grapevine photographer Timothée Lambrecq was there to capture the event.

Read more about Icelandic music here. See Sóley, Sin Fang and Örvar perform live at Norður go Niður festival this December.