Culture
Music
Sóley, Sin Fang and Örri Launch Their Album At Mengi

Sóley, Sin Fang and Örri Launch Their Album At Mengi

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq

Published December 20, 2017

If you’ve been reading our Grapevine Playlist over the last twelve months, you may have noticed a repeat offender on the list: the three-way collaboration of Sin Fang, Sóley, and Örvar Smárason, one of the founder members of múm.

The three made a pact at the start of 2017: to write, record, mix and release one new track for every month of the year. So, each and every month of 2017, we got a beautiful new song. The trio dominated the Grapevine Playlist, appearing almost every month.

The resulting songs were collected into an album—‘Team Dreams’—which had a launch party last night at the Mengi arts space in Reykjavík. Grapevine photographer Timothée Lambrecq was there to capture the event.

Read more about Icelandic music here. See Sóley, Sin Fang and Örvar perform live at Norður go Niður festival this December.

Latest

Culture
Music
The Reykjavik Poet Par-Excellence: Megas Talks About Music, Drugs, Björk, Toyota, Armageddon and the Afterlife

The Reykjavik Poet Par-Excellence: Megas Talks About Music, Drugs, Björk, Toyota, Armageddon and the Afterlife

by

The first time I interviewed Megas was during my first summer as editor of the new paper  Reykjavik Grapevine 15

Culture
Music
Electric Dreams: EVA808 Is Prrrring

Electric Dreams: EVA808 Is Prrrring

by

EVA808 is the pseudonym of Eva Jóhannsdóttir, an Icelandic producer based in Sweden. She has been making underground grime and

Culture
Music
Depresso Tropicana: Árni Árnason’s Wonky Alt-Pop

Depresso Tropicana: Árni Árnason’s Wonky Alt-Pop

by

It was one of those rainy days in London when Árni Árnason met up with his bandmates from The Vaccines

Culture
Music
The Horror: Cyber On Coffins, Cocaine & Their Sexy, Unsettling Album

The Horror: Cyber On Coffins, Cocaine & Their Sexy, Unsettling Album

by

Inside Salka Valsdóttir’s apartment is a jumbled mishmash of things. Wedged amongst the usual detritus of life, and bathed in

Culture
Music
The Utopian: Björk On Loss, Moving On, Activism & Seeking Change

The Utopian: Björk On Loss, Moving On, Activism & Seeking Change

by

I’ve been looking out the window into the snowy sky for less than two minutes when Björk walks into the

Culture
Music
Hip-Hop Christmas: The Second Coming Of Emmsjé Gauti

Hip-Hop Christmas: The Second Coming Of Emmsjé Gauti

by

Emmsjé Gauti’s alternative hip-hop Christmas concert, ‘JüleVenner,’ promises nothing less than the Second Coming of Our Lord and Saviour, Jesus

Show Me More!