Electric Dreams: EVA808 Is Prrrring

Published December 7, 2017

EVA808 is the pseudonym of Eva Jóhannsdóttir, an Icelandic producer based in Sweden. She has been making underground grime and dubstep for a few years and has recently received well-deserved recognition in the global dance music scene. EVA808 has had a prolific year and I thought you, dear reader, would like to get to know her a bit better. So I immersed myself in her music and asked her a few questions.

How to describe EVA808’s music? The soundtrack for a dusk sword fight between two Samurai warriors is one way. In fact, a few of her songs directly quote or sample Japanese culture, music, film and food. Her use of obscure samples mixed into a broken and jagged electronic sound makes for underground bass music at its finest. She enjoys both the production and performance phases of her music. “I really enjoy being able to put certain feelings into sound,” she says. “But it’s also great to see the crowd react to my music on a good sound system.”

“It’s a huge inspiration to me that someone who has produced for the biggest names in hip-hop is feeling my music.”

This year, EVA808 had three releases, including the diverse ‘Oyuki’ EP, and a white label, ‘Empress (Gundam Remix)’ on the British label, White Peach. US-based label Innamind released her club-ready 12” ‘Prrr / ALL CAPS.’ Both Hudson Mohawke and Nina Kraviz have expressed their appreciation for “Prrr,” giving the track an instant status boost. EVA808’s most memorable music moment of 2017 was when HudMo shared “Prrr” on Twitter. “That was very unexpected, but sick,” Eva says. “It’s a huge inspiration to me that someone who has produced for the biggest names in hip-hop is feeling my music.”

EVA808 will perform at Sónar Reykjavík in March 2018—her first proper show in Iceland. “Sónar is gonna be perfect for me,” she says, “To meet everyone and drop my tunes on a Funktion One and have some fun.”

Electric Dreams is a new column that explores the realm of Icelandic electronic music, be it techno, house, or bass music—something to dance to. Alexander Jean is a Reykjavík-based music enthusiast, DJ and student of culture.

