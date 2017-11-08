Culture
Grapevine Playlist: Hatari, Úlfur, HRNNR & Smjörvi & More

Grapevine Playlist: Hatari, Úlfur, HRNNR & Smjörvi & More

Hannah Jane Cohen
Published November 8, 2017

After the annual glut of new releases that comes around the Iceland Airwaves festival, here are five new tracks that firmly caught our attention in recent weeks.

Hatari – X
Everyone’s favourite authoritarian-synth-bondage-theatre-punk oddities Hatari recently dropped their debut EP. The opening track is a pulverising slice of gothic pop with a rasping industrial edge, and it proves that Hatari’s big tunes don’t rely on their high concept stage show. JR  

Úlfur – Arborescence
NYC-based solo artist Úlfur dropped a new LP this month. Previously best known as an electronic experimentalist, the opening title track of ‘Arborescence’ is an impressive orchestral blast; after that, much of the record is low-key folk music. It’s an engaging and restrained collection. JR

HRNNR & Smjörvi – OK BíDDU
After a long wait, rap weirdos HRNNR & Smjörvi have blessed us with ‘OK BÍDDU.’ While the bizarre lyrical genius and humour of the two will tragically be lost on those that don’t speak Icelandic, the song still stands as a soul-feeler of its own. That said, Smjörvi’s line, “Possums better watch out. Who’s gonna think outside the box? Not me,” is a winner. HJC

Sing Fang, sóley & Örvar Smárason – Go To Sleep Boy
This indie royalty power-trio continue to drop a shimmering new song each month of 2017 as promised, like the duglegur krútties they are. You can catch them live this December when they’ll play the project as a whole live at the Sigur Rós-curated Norður og Níður festival. JR

Biggi Hilmars – Detached
Best known for his work as a composer for film, television and commercials, Biggi Hilmars is also the creator of lush orchestral pop music. ‘Detached’ is a swooning ballad taken from his new album ‘Dark Horse,’ and comes with a suitably cinematic video. JR

