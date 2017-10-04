Track By Track: ‘Fjallaloft’ By Moses Hightower

Moses Hightower is known for skillful playing, soothing voices, and advanced compositions. A live review from the Grapevine once said their performance, “[made] the audience feel like they were right in the band’s living room.” The group recently released their third album, so relax in your living room and enter the world of ‘Fjallaloft’ (‘Mountain Air’).

Trúnó

The organ, bass and drums in ‘Trúnó’ are the oldest recordings on the album. We had some spare studio time after recording a jingle for a recycling PSA in…2013? Holy crap, the song is that old! We liked the spontaneous, lopsided feel of that session so we kept it. The lyrics, like the song, convey the sort of dream logic that governs late night conversations.

Fjallaloft

We had the darnedest time figuring ‘Fjallaloft’ out. We liked the chorus, the verse, the outro, but they were clearly from three different songs. After a while, we stopped trying to make the parts fit and instead made them even more disjointed. Suddenly it became a song that made us smile.

Snefill

We don’t generally do “fast”, but this song comes pretty close. We wrote it as a kind of slow burner, but then got bored and decided to give it a shot in the arm. The result is probably the peppiest song ever written about a person lying absolutely still.

Geim

‘Geim’ is a sweet ballad about the comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 impacting Jupiter framed as an ill-advised one night stand. Yeah, not very subtle. There’s also a terrestrial love story going on which has a happier ending.

Feikn

This is our first song featuring guitarist Danni’s beautiful lead vocals. Our first attempts at recording a country song were a little too on–the–nose, but after a while Maggi came up with a pattern of overdubbed percussion that we felt put it into a space of its own.

Skyttan

‘Skyttan’ is a bit of a Frankensong. The verse is the head of a depressed gospel preacher grafted onto the body of the chorus, which is a Honda Civic driven by pimply teenagers listening to ‘The Chronic’ in 1994.