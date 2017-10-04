Culture
Music News: Sigur Rós, Valgeir Sigurðsson, Iceland Earthwaves

Music News: Sigur Rós, Valgeir Sigurðsson, Iceland Earthwaves

Published October 4, 2017

The Sigur rós-curated Norður og Niður festival—to be held at Harpa over the Christmas period from December 27-30—has released more names for the lineup. Joining such luminaries as Jarvis Cocker, Dan Deacon and Kevin Shields will be ambient-techno star Blanck Mass, Hot Chip’s Alex Taylor, and Icelandic artists Jóhann Jóhansson, JFDR, Kristín Anna, Mammút, Kjartan Hólm, and the three way collaboration of Sin Fang, sóley and Örvar Smárson. Sigur rós tickets, four day passes and all-inclusive travel packages are on sale now.

The Bedroom Community label is getting busy. As well as the release of Ben Frost’s stellar new album ‘The Centre Cannot Hold’ (more about this on page 38), label head honcho Valgeir Sigurðsson has announced a series of European live dates. He’ll take his latest LP, ‘Dissonance’, to London on October 7, the Semibreve Festival in Portugal on October 29, and the North Opera in the UK city of Leeds on November 29. Stay tuned for further Airwaves-related/Iceland-based BedCom live announcements later in the year.

Iceland Airwaves has announced a further expansion into the northern part of the country this year. As well as a choice selection of Airwaves performers playing in Iceland’s second city of Akureyri over the festival period, the latest addition is a one-off event called ‘Earthwaves’, to be held in the blissful environs of the Mývatn Nature Baths. If you want to see Emmsjé Gauti and rap producer/DJ Young Nazareth whilst bobbing around in warm, milky water, tickets are on sale now.

