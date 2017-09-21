Life In Pictures: JFDR In Tokyo

Jófríður Ákadóttir, aka JFDR, went to Tokyo recently for some life shows. Grapevine photographer Timothée Lambrecq happened to be in town to capture what went down.

“Tokyo is a city that has its own dynamics,” said Jófríður, upon her return. “It’s so constant, lively and stimulating, yet content, and at times calming. I first went there in 2012 with Pascal Pinon, and my memories are a bit hazy. We spent a lot of time in the car going all around Japan. I recently became interested in wabi-sabi and Japanese culture, as well as being an obsessed fan of matcha tea and anything matcha infused.”

“Tokyo satisfied a certain craving. I immersed myself in the chaotic whirlwind that it turns into at night, and became a spectator of their rich and mysterious culture, so veiled and foreign to me, yet endlessly beautiful and inspiring.”

“Performing for a Japanese audience is a special experience. They are deeply respectful of the craft, and receive it with great silence and focus. Like the flag—the red point—the Japanese embrace focusing, and you can feel it when you take the stage. This trip was an all-around beautiful time, and I hope to come back soon.”

Read more about JFDR here.