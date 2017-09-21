Culture
Music
Life In Pictures: JFDR In Tokyo

Life In Pictures: JFDR In Tokyo

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq

Published September 21, 2017

Jófríður Ákadóttir, aka JFDR, went to Tokyo recently for some life shows. Grapevine photographer Timothée Lambrecq happened to be in town to capture what went down.

“Tokyo is a city that has its own dynamics,” said Jófríður, upon her return. “It’s so constant, lively and stimulating, yet content, and at times calming. I first went there in 2012 with Pascal Pinon, and my memories are a bit hazy. We spent a lot of time in the car going all around Japan. I recently became interested in wabi-sabi and Japanese culture, as well as being an obsessed fan of matcha tea and anything matcha infused.”

“Tokyo satisfied a certain craving. I immersed myself in the chaotic whirlwind that it turns into at night, and became a spectator of their rich and mysterious culture, so veiled and foreign to me, yet endlessly beautiful and inspiring.”

“Performing for a Japanese audience is a special experience. They are deeply respectful of the craft, and receive it with great silence and focus. Like the flag—the red point—the Japanese embrace focusing, and you can feel it when you take the stage. This trip was an all-around beautiful time, and I hope to come back soon.”

Read more about JFDR here.

Latest

Culture
Music
Grapevine Playlist: Alvia, CYBER, Björk, EinarIndra & More

Grapevine Playlist: Alvia, CYBER, Björk, EinarIndra & More

by

From the queen of Icelandic music to the latest rap kids exploding out of their bedroom and into the charts,

Culture
Music
A Collection Of Treasures: Shahzad Ismaily’s Figureight Label Is Born

A Collection Of Treasures: Shahzad Ismaily’s Figureight Label Is Born

by

Shahzad Ismaily is a familiar and intriguing figure in Reykjavík’s music scene. A serial collaborator with a distinctive presence, he

Culture
Music
Track By Track: ‘GerviGlingur’ by JóiPé & Króli

Track By Track: ‘GerviGlingur’ by JóiPé & Króli

by

Young rappers JóiPé and Króli burst onto the scene only weeks ago with their banger ‘B.O.B.A.’ Luckily, they also have

Culture
Music
Blurred Then Paused: Kiasmos Brighten Up, Then Fade Out

Blurred Then Paused: Kiasmos Brighten Up, Then Fade Out

by

“Janus doesn’t really like doing interviews,” laughs Ólafur Arnalds, one half of the techno duo Kiasmos. He throws open the

Culture
Music
Music News: Sigur Rós Festival Announces Names + JóiP og Króli & More

Music News: Sigur Rós Festival Announces Names + JóiP og Króli & More

by and

Sigur Rós have announced some of the performers who’ll take part in their Christmas time festival, Norður og Niður. The

Culture
Music
Bugs, Bleeding & Breaking The PA: IDK IDA Turns Up

Bugs, Bleeding & Breaking The PA: IDK IDA Turns Up

by

IDK IDA steps out onto the stage dressed in a billowing white coat, a sharp line drawn down the centre

Show Me More!