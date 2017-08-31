Culture
Music
Premiere: Grísalappalísa Return With New Video, Announce Shows




Published August 31, 2017

One of Iceland’s best live acts, the comedic and furiously energetic punk-poetry collective Grísalappalísa, have returned. They dropped a new video today, directed by the band’s drummer Sigurður Möller Sívertsen, and have also announced a handful of Reykjavík shows in September.

The new song is called “Kvæðaþjófurinn”, and it’s the band’s first original material since the release of the “Rökrétt Framhald” LP in 2014. It’s also our first taste of their third (as yet untitled) album, which is pencilled in for a 2018 release.

“It’s sonic blast of smudge-y punk-rock,” says the band. “The title roughly translates as “The Poetry-Thief” and is narrated by character called Kvæðaþjófurinn. Figures of Icelandic literature like Sjón, Megas & Elías Mar get in his path as he tries to steal articles of their clothing, and medicine, in search for inspiration in his cannibalistic nature.”

Grísalappalísa will be playing “Kvæðaþjófurinn”—and showing off more new material—at Kex Hostel on Saturday 2nd of September, and at Húrra on Thursday the 7th of September.

