Music News: Sama-sem, Hórmónar, Milkhouse

Milkhouse just released their first LP, ‘Painted Mirrors.’ The Indie dreampop band’s 12 new songs feature captivating lyrics in Icelandic and English, sung by 21-year-old Katrín Helga Ólafsdóttir, whose style is reminiscent of a young Björk. “The songs are about how we as individuals explore our own identity after what relationships we want to explore or not…,” keyboardist Victor Karl Magnússon told news site, mbl. “The title of the album reflects that: the individual tries his best to paint his mirror image, but is always vulnerable to how society views him.”

The album cover, designed by Sólrún Ylfa Ingimarsdóttir, features a distorted image, made up of the faces of every member of the band, reflecting the theme of the album’s title. The band consists of Victor Karl Mangússon, Auðunn Orri Sigurvinsson, Andrés Þorðvarðsson, Katrín Helga Ólafsdóttir and Sævar Andri Sigurðsson, who are all from Hafnafjörður and have been playing together since they were 16 years old. The band also recently released a a music video for the song ‘Say My Name,’ which is available on Youtube.

Hórmónar’s brand new song, ‘Glussi,’ is available for listening on Youtube. The experimental Punk band first performed the song at KEXport music marathon earlier this summer. The song’s tongue-in-cheek lyrics explore themes of feminism, immigration, capitalism and materialism.

Brynhildur Karlsdóttir, the lead vocalist, screams with electrifying attitude, while Örn Gauti goes crazy on the drums, and Urður Bergsdóttir (bass), Katrín Guðbjartsdóttir (guitar), and Hjalti Torfason (saxophone/noise), work their magic.

Sama-sem

Sama-sem just released a music video for their hot new single, ‘Sólsetrið,’ last week. The video, which was directed by Benedikt Andrason, Aron Már Ólafsson and Andri Haraldsson, was previewed at Prikið on August 10th. It is now ready for your enjoyment on Youtube. Sama-sem is a collaborative project between hip hop artists DADYKEWL and BNGRBOY, whohave been working together since March. The single, ‘Sólsetrið,’ is the first material the duo has released together and is available on Spotify and Soundcloud.