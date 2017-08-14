Culture
Music
Grapevine Playlist: Stereo Hypnosis & Futuregrapher, Hafdís Huld, Daði Freyr And More

Grapevine Playlist: Stereo Hypnosis & Futuregrapher, Hafdís Huld, Daði Freyr And More

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
and
@maidofshade
Photos by
Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

Published August 14, 2017

Stereo Hypnosis & Futuregrapher – Toqqissiviq
Ambient band Stereo Hypnosis has teamed up with electronica and dance music artist Futuregrapher to create a new LP called ‘Toqqissiviq.’ It’s a Greenlandic word that translates to “calm,” which might give you an idea of what to expect—this 24-minute epic contains swooning synths, glittering guitars, and a tranquil, restful feel throughout. JR


Skadi Thordardottir – Love Killed
One of the artists on our cover, Skadi, released a four-track EP in May called ‘Dimmar hvatir,’ or ‘Dark Desires.’ This first track is a jaunt through her electro-pop influences, with weird voice loops and a buzzy guitar adding contrast. SHP

beatmachinearon – Kamalee
2017 hasn’t been good for anyone—just ask Scaramucci. Take the edge off with the chill lo-fi chimes of beatmachinearon. His newest track ‘Kamalee’ is a beautiful ambient work guaranteed to calm even the stodgiest good vibes-hater. Never heard of beatmachinearon? Be warned: his Soundcloud is addicting. Once you start you may never click away. HJC

SÓLBORG – Lífið snýst um mig og mína
Who doesn’t like a good ol’ pop song? The answer is no one. Well ‘Lífið snýst um mig og mína’ is just that: sweet, uplifting, smiley, this is the tune to bump on repeat for those last days of summer. SÓLBORG’s whole vibe is sunshine, and in Iceland we can always use more of that. HJC

Daði Freyr – Næsta Skref
He was robbed of his Eurovision spot by a paper cut, but he has definitely not been robbed of his rising career. I like my electropop how I like my Sundays:slow, soulful, loving and with a chopped up pace—which is why I’ve had this track on repeat. As the greatest poet of the 20th century said: “Every day is like Sunday.” EÞ

Hafdís Huld – Take Me Dancing
‘Take Me Dancing’ tells the story of a young 1950s girl living in the remote Westfjords who had to walk for six hours over a glacier just to meet others to dance with. The song is charming—the perfect ditty for a stroll on a sunny day. Relax, look up at the sky, and be grateful we now have better public transportation. HJC

Latest

Culture
Music
Track By Track: Bróðir BIG’s ‘Hrátt Hljóð’

Track By Track: Bróðir BIG’s ‘Hrátt Hljóð’

by

‘Hrátt Hljóð’ translates to ‘Raw Sound,’ and that’s exactly what you get from Bróðir BIG. To get the lowdown on

Culture
Music
Track by Track: Une Misère’s ‘01.07.17’

Track by Track: Une Misère’s ‘01.07.17’

by

Fresh off taking first prize at the Wacken Metal Battle, the hardcore boys of Une Misère dropped their first full

Culture
Music
Darkness And Dread

Darkness And Dread

by

A glittering skull-shaped mask appears from the fog, striding out over the moss, with the rest of his (or her?)

Culture
Music
Socially Experimental Summer Camp: LungA Festival 2017 Reviewed

Socially Experimental Summer Camp: LungA Festival 2017 Reviewed

by

On the eleven-hour drive from Reykjavík to Seyðisfjörður—the picturesque locale of the LungA Arts festival—the wind and rain blew so

Culture
Music
The Empire Strikes Back: The Second Coming Of Underground Pop Icon Berndsen

The Empire Strikes Back: The Second Coming Of Underground Pop Icon Berndsen

by

“‘I think we got it good and why should we change a thing.’ Where am I going with this lyric?

Culture
Music
Music News: Högni, JFDR, Kælan Mikla, Úlfur Úlfur, Melodica & Airwaves

Music News: Högni, JFDR, Kælan Mikla, Úlfur Úlfur, Melodica & Airwaves

by

Singer, songwriter and all-round star Högni—who you may know from Hjaltalín and a stint as a vocalist in GusGus—has signed

Show Me More!