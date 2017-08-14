Grapevine Playlist: Stereo Hypnosis & Futuregrapher, Hafdís Huld, Daði Freyr And More

Stereo Hypnosis & Futuregrapher – Toqqissiviq

Ambient band Stereo Hypnosis has teamed up with electronica and dance music artist Futuregrapher to create a new LP called ‘Toqqissiviq.’ It’s a Greenlandic word that translates to “calm,” which might give you an idea of what to expect—this 24-minute epic contains swooning synths, glittering guitars, and a tranquil, restful feel throughout. JR





Skadi Thordardottir – Love Killed

One of the artists on our cover, Skadi, released a four-track EP in May called ‘Dimmar hvatir,’ or ‘Dark Desires.’ This first track is a jaunt through her electro-pop influences, with weird voice loops and a buzzy guitar adding contrast. SHP

beatmachinearon – Kamalee

2017 hasn’t been good for anyone—just ask Scaramucci. Take the edge off with the chill lo-fi chimes of beatmachinearon. His newest track ‘Kamalee’ is a beautiful ambient work guaranteed to calm even the stodgiest good vibes-hater. Never heard of beatmachinearon? Be warned: his Soundcloud is addicting. Once you start you may never click away. HJC

SÓLBORG – Lífið snýst um mig og mína

Who doesn’t like a good ol’ pop song? The answer is no one. Well ‘Lífið snýst um mig og mína’ is just that: sweet, uplifting, smiley, this is the tune to bump on repeat for those last days of summer. SÓLBORG’s whole vibe is sunshine, and in Iceland we can always use more of that. HJC

Daði Freyr – Næsta Skref

He was robbed of his Eurovision spot by a paper cut, but he has definitely not been robbed of his rising career. I like my electropop how I like my Sundays:slow, soulful, loving and with a chopped up pace—which is why I’ve had this track on repeat. As the greatest poet of the 20th century said: “Every day is like Sunday.” EÞ

Hafdís Huld – Take Me Dancing

‘Take Me Dancing’ tells the story of a young 1950s girl living in the remote Westfjords who had to walk for six hours over a glacier just to meet others to dance with. The song is charming—the perfect ditty for a stroll on a sunny day. Relax, look up at the sky, and be grateful we now have better public transportation. HJC