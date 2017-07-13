Culture
Music
Grapevine Playlist: Gus Gus, Skólarapp, Bróðir BIG, Sóley, Sin Fang, Örvar Smárason

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
and
@maidofshade

Published July 13, 2017

Here are a few of the latest Icelandic tracks that have been rattling around on the Grapevine stereo.

GusGus – Featherlight
After reinventing themselves as a techno outfit in 2009, shape-shifting electronica collective GusGus have never looked back. With the group back down to the lean central pairing of producer Veiran and singer Daníel Águst, their latest single is another deep, pulsing track that shows they’re still at the top of their game. A new album, ‘Lies Are More Flexible’, will follow later this year. JR

Sin Fang, Sóley and Örvar Smárason – Citrus Light
This fruitful three-way collaboration continues to throw out gems. The latest installment in their monthly song series is a low-key, soft-focus ballad with hazy autumnal textures and restrained vocals from all three musicians. JR

Every Rapper In Iceland – Skólarapp
“Skólarapp” is a Chinese song with tacky Icelandic lyrics written by a 40-year-old man. But since we’re in the age of nostalgia, every rapper in Iceland joined together to do a cover of it. If you want to see cameos from almost everybody in the scene, here’s looking at you, kid. HJC

Bróðir BIG – Á ferð og flugi ft. BófaTófa (prod. Morgunroði)
Bróðir BIG is pure old school. If you’re over trap, sick of Auto-Tune, and want to return to the days of spitting some shit over a strong beat, this is it. Plus, if you dig it, he’s having an album release party on July 27 at Prikið. HJC

Read more music stories here.


