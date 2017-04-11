New Airwaves Bands Announced

Published April 11, 2017
Airwaves have announced a crop of bands for the 2017, including Russian new-wave band Glintshake, Músíktilraunir winers Between Mountains, the competition runners up Phelgm and Omotrack, and many more. They join hot young talents Fleet Foxes, PJ Harvey and Billy Bragg on the bill. Get more information and book your tickets here. The full lineup announcement is below.
Between Mountains
Gunnar Jónsson Collider
Stefflon Don (UK)
Halldór Eldjárn
Exos
Gróa
Aldous Harding (NZ)
Jo Goes Hunting (NL)
Káryyn (US/SY)
Kontinuum
Korter í Flog
Ama Lou (UK)
Mahalia (UK)
Kælan Mikla
Ljósvaki
Milkywhale
Omotrack
Phlegm
Pink Street Boys
ГШ/Glintshake (RU)
Sycamore Tree
Guðrún Ýr