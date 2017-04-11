Culture
Music
New Airwaves Bands Announced

Words by
@brainlove

Published April 11, 2017

Airwaves have announced a crop of bands for the 2017, including Russian new-wave band Glintshake, Músíktilraunir winers Between Mountains, the competition runners up Phelgm and Omotrack, and many more. They join hot young talents Fleet Foxes, PJ Harvey and Billy Bragg on the bill. Get more information and book your tickets here. The full lineup announcement is below.

Between Mountains
Gunnar Jónsson Collider
Stefflon Don (UK)
Halldór Eldjárn
Exos
Gróa
Aldous Harding (NZ)
Jo Goes Hunting (NL)
Káryyn (US/SY)
Kontinuum
Korter í Flog
Ama Lou (UK)
Mahalia (UK)
Kælan Mikla
Ljósvaki
Milkywhale
Omotrack
Phlegm
Pink Street Boys
ГШ/Glintshake (RU)
Sycamore Tree
Guðrún Ýr

