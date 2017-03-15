Oyama Release New Track, Tour UK

Icelandic shoegaze quintet Oyama have unveiled their first new track since their 2014 debut LP, ‘Coolboy’. ‘Handsome Devil’ is a characteristically catchy tune with hazy vocals and echoing guitar melodies.

The band are currently on tour in the UK with labelmates Foxing. If you’re a UK reader, you can see them at the following dates:

March 14 Manchester, Deaf Institute

March 15 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

March 16 London, Scala

March 17 Leicester, Firebug

Oyama were in the Icelandic news lately when singer Júlía Hermannsdóttir was barred from entering the US.

Follow the band on Facebook here.