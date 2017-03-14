Grapevine Playlist: Hermigervill, aYia, AUÐUR & More

Grapevine Playlist: Hermigervill, aYia, AUÐUR & More

Published March 14, 2017

From synth-pop to house to R&B to rap, here are five new Icelandic tracks that have been on the Grapevine stereo in recent weeks.

Hermigervill – Solitaire
Iceland’s favourite red-haired synth angel Hermigervill is best known for his work with Berndsen, Retro Stefson and FM Belfast, but his solo work is every bit as great. His pristine new track, “Solitaire,” comes courtesy of the Ghent-based Eskimo label. JR

AUÐUR – Alone
AUÐUR has published a performance video of his entire next album, ‘Alone’, in which he mimes along to the LP and dances like no one’s watching in an empty room. It’s slick, minimal, lovelorn, feather-lite pop music for the internet age. JR

JóiPé X KRÓLI – Spreða
JóiPé and Króli are young (16 and 17 respectively) but their sound is pure old-school, so old-school that’s it’s hard to believe they were just eggs when Tupac died. That said they work the old school vibe and are only ones in the Icelandic rap scene really doing so. ✓ ‘em out. HJC

aYia – Ruins
aYia have made a considerable splash in the Icelandic music scene since they appeared in mid-2016. Their debut single, “Water Plant,” spread… like a water plant; the follow-up, “Ruins,” shows a more propulsive side. 2017 might just be their year. JR

Felix Leifur – Classy
Young Felix Leifur’s sophomore release on Dirt Crew Recordings, the ‘In General’ EP, is a wonky, wobbly, sleazy house offering. The second track, “Classy,” sets shuffle to maximum and ambles woozily towards the dance floor. SP

Read more Grapevine Playlists here.

JR: John Rogers, SP: Sveinbjörn Pálsson, HJC: Hannah Jane Cohen

