Gangly Are Whole Again

john rogers
Words by
@brainlove

Published March 6, 2017

Rising Icelandic trio Gangly released a new song, with a video by Máni M. Sigfússon, today. “Whole Again” is another in their ongoing drip-fed series of beautiful, low-key pop songs, and features a chiming melody with lead vocals by Jófríður Ákadóttir. “I think the lyrics do most of the talking for themselves,” she says. “It’s a very sweet song about caring for someone.”

“I interpret the song as being about sheltering a loved one who has a broken wing,” explains fellow band member Úlfur Alexander Einarsson, “just trying to help them survive.”

Follow Gangly on Facebook and read our other articles about them here.

