Sóley Drops New Track, Announces 'Endless Summer' LP

john rogers
Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published February 15, 2017

Icelandic singer Sóley has announced her next album. ‘Endless Summer’ will be released via German label Morr Music on May 5 2017. As a taster of what’s to come, you can now hear the first track to be unveiled from the new LP—a wistful piano ballad called “Never Cry Moon.”

The phrase might ring a bell to keen eyed sóley fans: if so, maybe it’s from this Instagram post, taken back in June 2016.

Sóley says, of the new LP: “The idea for the album came pretty randomly one night in beginning of January 2016 when I woke up in the middle of the night and wrote a note to myself: ‘Write about hope and spring’. So I painted my studio in yellow and purple, bought a grand piano, sat down and started playing, singing and writing.”

Sóley Endless Summer

