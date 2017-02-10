Premiere: Fufanu Release Liability Video

Joanna Smith
Words by
Photos by
Magnus Andersen

Published February 10, 2017

Fufanu, the indie-rock band behind the song of the year 2016 at recent Grapevine Music Awards, are back with a new video. The lovechild of techno and post-punk, Fufanu’s tongue-in-cheek style has skyrocketed their career over the last two years, during which they’ve warmed up the stage for The Vaccines and Blur frontman Damon Albarn at both The Royal Albert Hall and Hyde Park in London, to name a few.

“Liability” features on the band’s new album ‘Sports’, which was produced by Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The ‘Liability’ video ties in with the sporting theme of the LP, coming off like a 1980s Olympics video game. For both the song and its video, Fufanu seem set to take home the gold in 2017.

