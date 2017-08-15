Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was It Shot? Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead

Where Was It Shot? Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Stills from the movie

Published August 15, 2017

When Aristotle emphasised the importance of spectacle in his bestseller ‘The Poetics,’ the philosopher probably wasn’t expecting that merely 2.344 years later, a two million US dollar grossing film would be based around Nazi zombies. He would be even more shocked, perhaps, knowing that only one year later, the sequel would fetch just under $40,000. Clearly—to Aristotle’s dismay—spectacle does not guarantee success.

The picture in question, ‘Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead,’ revolves around a group of SS zombies rising from a glacier after some unassuming hikers accidentally steal their gold. It must be said that said plot—while obviously scientifically impossible—is also historically inaccurate. While the Nazi party did stop in Iceland during WWII, it’s unlikely that any Nazis ended up on a glacier, since they immediately left the country, which they described as a “great disappointment,” full of pathetic drunk Jew-loving savages.

Saga Films, an Icelandic production company, funded the film, which is shot entirely within the country. There are grizzly battles shot in the valley of Botnsdalur and the town of Eyrarbakki, as well as a human/zombie sex scene filmed in the cemetery of Úlfljótsvatnskirkja, which is naturally soundtracked by Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart.’

Heil Hitler! … and brains!

A particularly touching moment occurs in the cemetery of Kotstrandarkirkja, when a bumbling priest exits his church only to find a crowd of bloody national socialist zombies. Unfortunately God provides no refuge for the holy–perhaps a political statement on the plight of the Holocaust Jews—and he is brutally axed down next to the altar, his blood artfully splattering a crucifix. Next to him, Jesus cries blood from a stained glass window. The priest is then, obviously, turned into a zombie—much like his saviour, Jesus Christ. He stands up and salutes Hitler. Naturally.

While the film is without a doubt horror porn, the picturesque locations make it a nice specimen of Icelandic nature porn as well. So if you’ve got a strong stomach or a fetish for World War II villains, ‘Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead’ might just be your thing.

Latest

Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was It Shot: ‘Noah’

Where Was It Shot: ‘Noah’

by

“Russell Crowe ate here while filming in Iceland,” I gawk at my friend over a steaming pile of pad Thai.

Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was It Shot: Bon Iver “Holocene”

Where Was It Shot: Bon Iver “Holocene”

by

Let’s take a break from second-rate films to explore the world of music videos. This time it’s king of indie-folk

Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was It Shot? Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Where Was It Shot? Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

by

2001 was a memorable time for those who wanted to see Angelina Jolie run in slow motion. Yes, that year

Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was It Shot: The Fifth Estate

Where Was It Shot: The Fifth Estate

by

Who would have thought that a movie about people uploading files onto the internet accompanied by ‘Transformers’-style action music would

Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was It Shot? ‘Dilwale’

Where Was It Shot? ‘Dilwale’

by

If you’re not from India or some die-hard Indiaphile, you might not be familiar with the magnificence that is the

Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was It Shot? Hostel: Part II

Where Was It Shot? Hostel: Part II

by

It’s rare that a sequel surpasses the original, and ‘Hostel: Part II’, directed by Eli Roth, is not an exception.

Show Me More!