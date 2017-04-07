Where Was ‘Prometheus’ Shot?

If you liked ‘Alien’, then ‘Prometheus’ is also a film by Ridley Scott, about aliens. Some would call it a prequel, others would call it a sellout. Regardless of your opinion of the movie itself, you have to admit that Ridley had pretty good taste in film locations, choosing none other than Dettifoss—Iceland’s and Europe’s most powerful waterfall—for the film’s the opening scene.

After you’ve stopped singing along to the 20th Century Fox fanfare, watch as some gross-looking body-builder alien stands atop of Dettifoss, drinks some bubbly black stuff, freaks the hell out, and falls into the waterfall. It’s pretty dramatic.

No offense to the guy that got ripped for this film and then covered himself in white paint only to be shafted down a waterfall, but the waterfall itself sort of stole the show here. If you get the chance to head up north to see it, you must go. But don’t get as close to the edge as the alien did. You are human. And you will die.

