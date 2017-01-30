The OA – Where Was It Shot?

The OA – Where Was It Shot?

john rogers
Words by
@brainlove

Published January 30, 2017

Iceland has become a go-to for film and TV location scouts over recent years, from the ice planet of ‘Interstellar’, to Tom Cruise sci-fi vehicle ‘Oblivion’, to the opening sequence of ‘Rogue One’. It also popped up recently in the divisive ten-part Netflix fantasy/drama series ‘The OA’, which slipped out in December ‘16, immediately setting social media blazing with plot theories and polarised opinions. It’s the story of missing blind girl who reappears suddenly having mysteriously regained her sight.

Slight spoiler alert: the show includes a series of dreamlike depictions of near death experiences, one of which sees the protagonist wandering through a strangely shimmering Icelandic lavascape. It was shot on the south coast, in the undulating lava fields near Kirkjubæjarklaustur. If you happen to find the exact spot, send us a reenactment photo to letters@grapevine.is to claim a free Grapevine t-shirt.

