Culture
Books
Get Your Read On: Out Of The Blue & The Flatey Enigma

Get Your Read On: Out Of The Blue & The Flatey Enigma

Björn Halldórsson
Words by
@bjornhalldors

Published July 13, 2017

There’s probably at least one sunny day left in this grey Icelandic summer. Here are a few ideas for things you could read while lolling around in the park.

Helen Mitsios ed. – Out of the Blue: New Short Fiction from Iceland
This ambitious collection put out by the University of Minnesota Press is one of a kind. It gathers twenty short stories by some of Iceland’s most prominent contemporary writers, many of whom have not found their way into English translation before. The stories tackle a variety of subjects and are not bound by the coastline of Iceland. Some are faithful to a traditional narrative form, some make use of folklore and myth, while others defy the standard bingo card of Icelandic fiction entirely. The authors of the stories vary greatly and yet they all share what local author Sjón, in his foreword to the collection, refers to as a unique tendency among Icelandic writers, who “while recognizing no literature except that which springs from reality […] reserve the right to distort the truth according to the demands of their tales.”

Viktor Arnar Ingólfsson – The Flatey Enigma
‘The Flatey Enigma’ is quite different from most of the other Scandi-Noirs out there, which is perhaps no wonder as it was published in 2002, before the genre had risen to its current, internationally renowned stature. The novel is set in the 1960s in Flatey, an inhabited island with a rich history situated in the middle of Breiðafjörður. A horribly disfigured body is found by seal hunters on a nearby island. Soon, more deaths follow and it becomes apparent that the murders have some relation to the 14th century manuscript known as The Flatey Book. The historical murder mystery that follows may at times feel a bit stretched but I would recommend giving this book a chance. Its depiction of an isolated Icelandic locality in the 1960s has a true sense of otherness to it: a world just beyond the modern, filled with lore and folk wisdom and memorable characters with a distinct worldview very different from that of today’s Icelander.

Read more about Icelandic literature here.

Latest

Culture
Books
Running Around In A Brand New Diaper

Running Around In A Brand New Diaper

by

Last year, Steinar Bragi’s fifth novel found its way into the English-speaking world under the title ‘The Ice Lands’. It’s

Culture
Books
Get Your Read On: The Ambassador & The Good Lover

Get Your Read On: The Ambassador & The Good Lover

by

Summer is here. Don’t eat lunch at your desk, go and sit in the park with one of these fine

Culture
Books
Get Your Read On: Zombie Iceland & Tómas Jónsson, Bestseller

Get Your Read On: Zombie Iceland & Tómas Jónsson, Bestseller

by

Remember: nobody on their deathbed ever said: “I wish I’d spent more time online.” Guðberger Bergsson – Tómas Jónsson, Bestseller

Culture
Books
Against Perfection: Poet Fríða Ísberg Raises Her Hand

Against Perfection: Poet Fríða Ísberg Raises Her Hand

by

Fríða Ísberg has just received the much-coveted Grassroots Grant from Icelandic Literature Center, an award intended to support new authors

Culture
Books
Get Your Read On: The Ice Lands and Njáls Saga

Get Your Read On: The Ice Lands and Njáls Saga

by

‘If you go home with somebody, and they don’t have books, don’t fuck ’em!’ said John Waters, famously. And this,

Culture
Books
Get Your Read On: Land of Love and Ruins & The Stones Speak

Get Your Read On: Land of Love and Ruins & The Stones Speak

by

Iceland is a famously literary nation, with the capital of Reykjavík being a UNESCO-certified City of Literature. There are a

Show Me More!