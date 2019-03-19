IcelandSmites: Captain Aron Breaks Welsh Hearts, Moves To Qatar - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Aron “The Annihilator” Gunnarsson, the off-puller of heads, the midfield meister, the hard-tackling hell raiser, the raker of Ronaldo, the best beard in the world game, the tattooed terroriser, the catapult, the seven-clawed beast, he who has wrestled the fiercest bear and won; blessed by Óðinn, loved and feared by all; has announced that he will leave Cardiff FC at the end of the season.

Iceland’s captain has been at Cardiff for eight years. His time included a spell as captain, and two campaigns that took them into the dizzy heights of the Premier League. He scored 25 goals in 279 appearances. But now, his tenure as the anchor of The Bluebirds will come to an end as he reunites with O.G. smiter-in-chief Heimir Hallgrímsson at Al-Arabi in Qatar.

This is the start of a new conquest for Aron. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is estimated to have around $320 billion of assets. And now, Aron is sailing forth his longship, no doubt with a plan in mind to pillage all of it.

He leaves thousands of broken Welsh hearts behind him.

I’ll be gutted to see Aron Gunnarsson leave he’s been a great servant for the club for over 8 years and an absolute leader on the pitch scoring crucial goals along the way @ronnimall pic.twitter.com/tcj88Z6Gy6 — Cardiff City Fans (@CardiffCityCCFC) March 18, 2019

