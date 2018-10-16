Culture
Football
Failure To Smite: Iceland 1-2 Switzerland

Published October 16, 2018

After thrashing the World Champions 2-2 in a thoroughly unjust unfriendly draw last week, Iceland faced off against Switzerland, one of the world’s top sides, in the UEFA Nations League last night.

With such a powerful omen from the France game, it seemed that Iceland might be set to redress the balance against Switzerland after a 6-0 drubbing in the away leg. New head coach Erik Hamren is rumoured to have been microdosing for weeks to discover the optimal amount of mushroom one should take to smite a World top eight team—and the France result showed he may have gotten it correct.

The game was hard-fought, with Iceland defending well and probing the Swiss defence until half time.

In the second half, amidst pelting rain so cold that it was like ice javelins piercing the turf, the Swiss fumbled in a couple of goals; Iceland pulled one back with a jaw-dropping Alfreð Finnbogason rocket.

The comeback was on! But Birkir and Gylfi hit narrowly wide, to no avail. Iceland have been relegated to tier B of this hard-to-understand new tournament, with only a “for pride” fixture against Belgium in Brussels remaining on November 15th.

We will, of course, be live tweeting the occasion. Stay tuned to our Twitter.

