After thrashing the World Champions 2-2 in a thoroughly unjust unfriendly draw last week, Iceland faced off against Switzerland, one of the world’s top sides, in the UEFA Nations League last night.

The time is drawing nigh for #ISL to take revenge over #SUI for that bizarre 6-0 drubbing during a berserk-mushroom-induced mass freakout. Tonight's big fight, right here in Reykjavík: the time draws nigh for THE SMITING OF THE SWISS! #ISLSUI #IcelandSmites #SmiteTheWorld — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) October 15, 2018

With such a powerful omen from the France game, it seemed that Iceland might be set to redress the balance against Switzerland after a 6-0 drubbing in the away leg. New head coach Erik Hamren is rumoured to have been microdosing for weeks to discover the optimal amount of mushroom one should take to smite a World top eight team—and the France result showed he may have gotten it correct.

The game was hard-fought, with Iceland defending well and probing the Swiss defence until half time.

30m: Gylfi the gladiator, the midnight marauder, the glacial gorer, he of winged wonder boots full of moon-like gravity, who can bend time and space with magical swerving strikes that challenge the fabric of the space-time continuum, shoots. Shot is saved.#ISL 0-0 #SUI#ISLSUI — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) October 15, 2018

In the second half, amidst pelting rain so cold that it was like ice javelins piercing the turf, the Swiss fumbled in a couple of goals; Iceland pulled one back with a jaw-dropping Alfreð Finnbogason rocket.

80m: GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL Aaaaaaasidikkrkkoeoeooeowowo 🔥🔥🔥🎉👌🔥😬😯✅😯😥😳😳🖤✅😬🙄🙄😬🙄😨😭😭😭😭😯🔥🔥✨✨✨🔥💚💚💚🤘🖖😳❤️😳❤️😳❤️😳❤️😳😳 Alfreð🔥Finnbó smashes home a spectacular strike, like an arrow from heaven. #ISL 1-2 #SUI#ISLSUI — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) October 15, 2018

The comeback was on! But Birkir and Gylfi hit narrowly wide, to no avail. Iceland have been relegated to tier B of this hard-to-understand new tournament, with only a “for pride” fixture against Belgium in Brussels remaining on November 15th.

