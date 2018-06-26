As It Happened: Iceland Vs. Croatia—A Battle For The Ages

Published June 26, 2018
Well, shit. After a bold first foray into the wild rapids of the World Cup, Iceland were dumped out in the group stage, having held a weak Argentina to an honourable draw, but failed to notch up a victory against Nigeria or Croatia.
But the results don’t tell the whole story: not by a long way. It was a hugely dramatic run into the tournament, and until the latter stages of the Croatia game, it was still eminently possible that Iceland could qualify from the group—at Argentina’s expense—on goal difference.
The final game was a full-throttle rollercoaster ride, with blood, sweat, tears, and goals. Here’s how it went down, as told in real time on our somewhat frenzied Twitter feed.
7m: Gylfi and Birkir charge like tidal waves… unstoppable, devastating, with all the power of a force of nature. The cross flies in like an arrow aimed for #CRO’s heart… just saved. The target is set. The horde are hungry, screaming.#ISL 0-0 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup
14m: GOAL TO ARGENTINAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA IN THE OTHER GAME!!!!! The scene is set! Birkir is back on the pitch!!!!!!!!! Holy fuck!!!! Little magician, just take your foot off the gas now while we get one…#ISL 0-0 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup
24m: Hannes goal kick. The moon winces, hoping not to be shot down by a “Wild Claws” scorcher. A long throw from Aron pings in shortly after. The ball strafes the front of the #CRO goal… fucking fuck! It’s a close miss.#ISL 0-0 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup #SmiteTheWorld
31m: Gylfi’s shot sears in, on target, but is saved by the #CRO keeper. Set pieces is where #ISL are most dangerous, with huge, towering defenders. We pour forward again… CORNER!#ISL 0-0 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup #SmiteTheWorld
38m: This is tense. As things stand ONE Iceland goal would put us through. COME ON ICELAND! ÁFRAM ÍSLAND! CHARGE!!!!!!!!! CHAAAAAARGE!!!!! ⚔️🔥🎯✨🎯🔥⚔️🎯🇮🇸🇮🇸🇮🇸🇮🇸🎯✨⚔️⚔️🇮🇸🤘🤘🤘😊⚔️🔥🎯🤘#ISL 0-0 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup #SmiteTheWorld
47m: O. M. G.
….
A sneaky Jóhann Berg pass came to captain Aron, who hit a stunning, powerful shot… juuuuuuuuuuust saved.
That was a huge chance.
Half time. The horde are looking fierce.
WE CAN DO THIS!#ISL 0-0 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup #SmiteTheWorld
The horde wrestle the giant bull, which is foaming at the mouth. Emil has gone into a trance and is levitating, spinning in the air. Alfreð is running into the wall again and again screaming about Óðinn; he may break through it. Frogs.#ISL 0-0 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup
52m: DISASTER! #NGA have equalised. #CRO have broken through the wall and scored. #ARG have to win their game 2-1, and we would have to win this one 2-1 if we’re gonna go through.
….#ISL 0-1 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup #SmiteTheWorld
58m: Yellow card for Emil. Destroyers gonna destroy. #ISL 0-1 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup #SmiteTheWorld
65m: #ISL throw everything forward and charge full-force at #CRO. Tackles are hard. Runs are fierce. Aron is crackling with electricity. Modrić is taken off for his@own safety. Heimir is sacrificing a chicken in the technical area.#ISL 0-1 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup
71m: #ISL break powerfully. A portentous cross comes in, in slow motion. Birkir’s moment of glory as he gallops onto the ball; completely shins in. Some kind of hex lies on him.
omg Wait
HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PENALTY
Gylfi#ISL 0-1 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup #SmiteTheWorld
75m: FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAKFNDNDNDNXNXNDJDJDJNXNDJJ🤘⚔️🎯🎯⚔️🤘🤘
#
🎯🤘⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️🤡🤡👠🎉🎈🎉🎈🌧🙄😉😉AAAAAAAAAANDJDKDKDNDNXJJXNXNXN
£;&;&:&:&:’##
&’flsðaðöæö
OooooooooooooooooooooooooooAaaaaaaasaalllllllllll
Goal
That’s a goal#ISL 0-1 #CRO#ISLCRO
82m: #ISL leaving it all out on the pitch. This is an amazing performance, whatever the result. You’ll never see a more commited team than this magnificent #Iceland eleven.
Heroes.
Six minutes remain.
On comes Albert.#ISL 1-1 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup #SmiteTheWorld
87m: ARGENTINA SCORE! we are in it!
WE NEED ONE GOAL!!!!!
ONE TO GO THROUGH!
AFRAMMMMMM ÍSLAAAAAAAAAND
CHAAAAAAAAARGE
TRAUSTASON THE TERRORIZER GOES ON
wait#CRO have scored
No
..#ISL 1-2 #CRO#ISLCRO #NGAARG#WorldCup #SmiteTheWorld
Heroes.#ISL #ISLCRO #WorldCup #SmiteTheWorld #TeamIceland #AdoptIceland #Iceland #HM2018 #FyrirIsland #WorldCup
And that, as they say, was that. But the conversation continues, and with a legion of new fans and a bright future ahead of them, Iceland’s footballing conquest is not over yet.
This @FIFAWorldCup has been such an epic ride. We left everything, absolutely everything, on the pitch tonight and will go out with our heads held up high. Thank you to the best supporters in the world. Thank you 🇷🇺 for such a warm welcome. #fyririsland pic.twitter.com/KrWj82LIpU
NEXT TIME #hú #iceland #worldcup pic.twitter.com/ujDm8zRDpD
Read more about Iceland's World Cup run here.