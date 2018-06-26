Culture
Football
As It Happened: Iceland Vs. Croatia—A Battle For The Ages

Words by
@brainlove

Published June 26, 2018

Well, shit. After a bold first foray into the wild rapids of the World Cup, Iceland were dumped out in the group stage, having held a weak Argentina to an honourable draw, but failed to notch up a victory against Nigeria or Croatia.

But the results don’t tell the whole story: not by a long way. It was a hugely dramatic run into the tournament, and until the latter stages of the Croatia game, it was still eminently possible that Iceland could qualify from the group—at Argentina’s expense—on goal difference.

The final game was a full-throttle rollercoaster ride, with blood, sweat, tears, and goals. Here’s how it went down, as told in real time on our somewhat frenzied Twitter feed.

And that, as they say, was that. But the conversation continues, and with a legion of new fans and a bright future ahead of them, Iceland’s footballing conquest is not over yet.

Read more about Iceland’s World Cup run here. Get a Smite The World T-shirt here.

