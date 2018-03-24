Iceland Not Trying To Lull World Cup Foes Into False Sense Of Security

The Icelandic football team was soundly thrashed last night in a 3-0 loss that was definitely nothing to do with pre-tournament gamesmanship.

The mighty Mexicans were thrilling to watch, knocking in a first half free kick that the Icelandic keeper definitely could not have saved had he leapt a second earlier. Two second half goals went in as Mexicans raced past Icelandic defenders who were absolutely running as fast as they possibly could to try and catch them.

Iceland’s opportunities to score included a header from a corner that just grazed the top of the Mexico bar. Such a pinpoint miss would certainly be impossible to carry out intentionally. A corner kick resulted in a shot that thumped against the post, just millimetres from going into the net. It was very unlucky, and absolutely not what Iceland had in mind.

When they did finally carry out a passing move through the box and crash a high-voltage stunner into the the Mexican goal, it was judged that the striker was just a step offside. If only he’d known, then the goal would have counted.

Argentina can relax after this catastrophic result for Iceland. They can take their foot off the gas and hit the pool, safe in the knowledge that it this was a genuine display of ill fate, near misses, and bad goalkeeping that is and absolutely representative of what Iceland will do at the World Cup. Order some snacks, Lionel! This is gonna be a breeze, buddy.