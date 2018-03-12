Gylfi “The Viking Virtuoso” Sigurðsson Injured, World Cup Participation In Doubt

Iceland’s midfield maestro and attacking mainstay Gylfi Sigurdsson has suffered a knee injury whilst playing for Everton that could rule him out for the rest of the English Premier League season—and maybe even the World Cup.

The injury took place during Everton’s pitched battle against Brighton last weekend, and was confirmed to be a knee ligament issue by Gylfi’s brother, reports SB Nation. The Liverpool Echo also reported the bad news, adding that Gylfi will see a specialist today.

Unstoppable charge

Gylfi went down during the game, but rose again in a foaming war frenzy to play on through the pain. While certainly the Icelandic way, his brave and unstoppable charge to the final whistle could have worsened the injury.

Now, Iceland and Everton fans wait with baited breath for the results of further medical examination. A minor knee injury could see Gylfi on the field at the World Cup, but if he requires an operation he could be out for nine months or more.

Herculean feats

We at Grapevine suggest that he be brought back to Iceland immediately to bathe his smited knee in the healing waters of the Grettislaug geothermal hot pot in the north.

This is where the barbarous Grettir the Strong, the fearsome antihero of Grettis Saga, once bathed before performing the Herculean feat of swimming out to Drangey island.

Either way, we’ll be waiting for updates, carving healing runes into birchwood, making offerings to the healing goddess Eir, and wishing Gylfi a recovery every bit as speedy as his darting forward runs.

