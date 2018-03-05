Maniac German Football Warlord Jürgen Klopp Is Supporting Iceland

The arm-flailing, spittle-speckling, wild-eyed warlord of Liverpool FC, Jürgen Klopp, came out in favour of Iceland this week.

“What they’ve done so far in football and handball is unbelievable,” said the inventor of ‘heavy metal football,’ presumably screaming at the top of his lungs whilst staring down the sun. “They only have 340,000 people there. If Germany or England don’t win it, I’d like Iceland to win it. I love the attitude there.”

Let’s see if he feels the same after Iceland have disassembled his robotic übermensch brethren on the field of war this summer.

