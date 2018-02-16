Culture
Football
#SmiteTheWorld: Icelandic Football Team Hits New High In FIFA Rankings

#SmiteTheWorld: Icelandic Football Team Hits New High In FIFA Rankings

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Lóa Hlín Hjalmtýsdóttir

Published February 16, 2018

The squabbling sewing circle of FIFA have deemed this month, in their continuing infinite wrongness, that the Icelandic national men’s football team are the 18th best side in the world. It’s Iceland’s best ever showing in the FIFA rankings, having risen from 22nd to 20th in January of this year, and means they leapfrog the weaklings of Wales and Sweden into the top twenty footballing nations.

While it might seem impressive that a country of approximately 340,000 people—the 180th most populous country, from 233 in total—would break into this global sporting top twenty, we at Grapevine feel that this ranking is inaccurate. No other team, for example, rides dragons into battle, or has a training routine that includes wrestling hangry bears into submission. No other team has been identified by Solla The Strange as the indisputably destined winner of the 2018 World Cup during a vision quest that took place after she ate a particularly potent Icelandic magic mushroom omelette.

As accursed frozen weather creeps over Russia with the deadly, intractable purpose of a slowly growing glacier, terrified locals are reportedly flying Icelandic flags and leaving offerings of meat and wine at their windows in a vain attempt to appease the Ásatrú gods.

It will not work. The ice age cometh.

Read more about Iceland’s World Cup winning destiny here.

Latest

Culture
Football
#SmiteTheWorld: Now That’s What I Call Smiting Edition

#SmiteTheWorld: Now That’s What I Call Smiting Edition

by and

As the old Icelandic proverbs go: “smite waits for no man” and “the smiting horde gathers no volcanic moss.” With

Culture
Football
Meet The Smiters: Hannes Þór “Wild Claws” Halldórsson

Meet The Smiters: Hannes Þór “Wild Claws” Halldórsson

by

Hannes Þór Halldórsson is more than just Iceland’s goalkeeper; he is the nation’s last line of defence and last bastion

Culture
Football
Smite The Winter: Icelanders Play Football On Frozen Lake In -8°C

Smite The Winter: Icelanders Play Football On Frozen Lake In -8°C

by

Reykjavík’s Tjörnin pond freezes over completely in winter. The ice is thick enough to walk over, and it becomes a

Culture
Football
#SmiteTheWorld: Iceland Rout Indonesia 6-0 Amidst Apocalyptic Downpour

#SmiteTheWorld: Iceland Rout Indonesia 6-0 Amidst Apocalyptic Downpour

by

The Icelandic men’s national football team inflicted a mighty thrashing on Indonesia’s select XI today in a “friendly” pre-World Cup

Culture
Football
#SmiteTheWorld: Men’s National Football Team Invades Indonesia

#SmiteTheWorld: Men’s National Football Team Invades Indonesia

by

Iceland’s raging, monstrous army of murderous footballing warlords will decimate Indonesia this week in a daring raid on the 286m-strong

Culture
Football
May The Smite Be With You: Iceland’s Footballers Electrify The 2017-18 Season

May The Smite Be With You: Iceland’s Footballers Electrify The 2017-18 Season

by and

Iceland’s marauding horde of footballers paused in the tireless pursuit of their Inevitable World Cup Winning Destiny in recent weeks,

Show Me More!