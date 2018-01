Reykjavík’s Tjörnin pond freezes over completely in winter. The ice is thick enough to walk over, and it becomes a popular spot to feed the ducks and take a weekend stroll.

It’s also a good surface for a game of football. Taken at the weekend, here’s a gallery of some hardy souls practicing their smiting despite low temperatures of -8 degrees Celcius. Russia really doesn’t know what’s coming in 2018.

