Culture
Food
Straight Outta Suðureyri: Fisherman Brings The Westfjords To Reykjavík

Straight Outta Suðureyri: Fisherman Brings The Westfjords To Reykjavík

Words by
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq

Published August 9, 2018

Suðureyri is a small fishing village in the Westfjords with a population of roughly 300 people. Once isolated, it is now connected to Ísafjörður, the largest town in the area, and since October last year Suðureyri has had an ambassador in the affluent Reykjavík neighourhood of Vesturbær in the form of a fishmonger and restaurant called, simply, Fisherman.

Gourmet travels

Fisherman is also a travel agency for “slow food travel” in the Westfjords. Visitors stroll through the tiny fishing village with an English-speaking tour guide and taste the wonderful local seafood while watching people at work in the industry. That way people can see the lifecycle of the produce, from being pulled up in the fishing vessel until it is packaged, ready for the market.

“Opening the restaurant was an attempt to bring the produce closer to the people.”

Elías Guðmundsson, manager of Fisherman, says his life simply revolves around fish and his dream of giving people a chance to try the country’s staple food and number one export. “Opening the restaurant was an attempt to bring the produce closer to the people,” Elías says. “Most of our clients in Suðureyri are travellers, people who might be visiting us for just a day from a cruise ship, wanting to experience fisheries through the eyes of the locals. Opening up in Vesturbær gives the people of Reykjavík a chance to eat delicious fish with minimum hassle. They can eat there, or have dishes cooked for them to take away.”

A fast-growing business

Fisherman has grown rapidly in the first year of its existence. The most popular menu item is a build-your-own-dish, requesting one type of fish, a sauce, and some vegetables. This is assembled by the staff, who prepare the dish, either cooked or packaged and ready to put into the oven at home.

Elías says that business has been booming. “This is a model that has been working really nicely,” he explains. “We also cater workplaces who use this system to put together terrific lunches and our staff has a well established routine in putting everything together from the early morning. This gives us time to serve the lunch crowd, most of whom try our menu items in the house.”

A fresh option

Fisherman is also selling through the Hagkaup supermarket chain. “We had some ideas about what the market needs,” says Elías. “So we started our own line of products and made them available for people to buy.”

Elías adds that the supermarket brand offers similar products to the dishes sold in the restaurant. “People want to get a healthy and delicious meal for a fair price,” he says. “Be it in our restaurant or at home. We have our doors open until 9 PM every day, and people are calling and coming in until the last second, assembling their favorite dishes from the best possible ingredients—and that is our local fish.”

Latest

Culture
Food
Great Moments In Icelandic Cuisine: Kleinur

Great Moments In Icelandic Cuisine: Kleinur

by

Have you ever wondered what that delicious twisted pastry is, often served to complement a standard cup of coffee? Sometimes

Culture
Food
More Than Just A Vegan Spot: Veganæs Goes Beyond Labels With Cruelty-Free Fast Food

More Than Just A Vegan Spot: Veganæs Goes Beyond Labels With Cruelty-Free Fast Food

by

The newly opened eatery Veganæs—in the Gaukurinn music venue—bills itself as a vegan comfort food restaurant. While that’s definitely true,

Culture
Food
Make Lamb Great Again: Reinventing Icelandic Lamb The Middle Eastern Way

Make Lamb Great Again: Reinventing Icelandic Lamb The Middle Eastern Way

by

Icelanders have been eating lamb for a while now. If you’re going to a typical Sunday family dinner, the chances

Culture
Food
The Great Reykjavík Steak-Off: Three Reykjavík Steak Joints Battle For The Crown

The Great Reykjavík Steak-Off: Three Reykjavík Steak Joints Battle For The Crown

by

When the Argentína Steakhouse closed its doors earlier this year, it left a big rib-eye shaped hole in the downtown

Culture
Food
Great Moments In Icelandic Cuisine: The Potato

Great Moments In Icelandic Cuisine: The Potato

by

I could not have lived in Iceland 250 years ago. Why, you may ask? Because the potato had not yet

Culture
Food
The Secret Salad Society: A Memorable Dinner At Geiri Smart

The Secret Salad Society: A Memorable Dinner At Geiri Smart

by

Hotel restaurants have a difficult reputation to distance themselves from—that of being uninspired, tourist-oriented and generally lacklustre. Breaking the spell

Show Me More!