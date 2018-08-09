Culture
Food
Great Moments In Icelandic Cuisine: Kleinur

Great Moments In Icelandic Cuisine: Kleinur

Noemi Ehrat
Words by
Photos by
Stock Image

Published August 9, 2018

Have you ever wondered what that delicious twisted pastry is, often served to complement a standard cup of coffee? Sometimes branded as “Icelandic doughnuts,” kleinur – kleina, in singular – are made from the familiar base of flour, sugar, butter and eggs, but with sour milk and a pinch of cardamom, which gives them their unique taste.

Number one Icelandic food

Also unique is the kleinur’s appearance, as it is made by cutting a hole into the pastry and pulling one end through it before frying, resulting in their twisted appearance. In fact, Kleinur are so popular among locals and tourists that in 2017 Business Insider listed them as the number one food to try in Iceland, even before famous Icelandic delicacy of rotten shark (perhaps unsurprisingly to locals, as no Icelander under the age of 50 eats that).

Support your local bakery

Kleinur can be bought in cafés, gas stations, supermarkets and grocery stores all around the country. While the kleinur in Bónus are okay, they can be a little dry—you should definitely go to a local bakery and buy them fresh to fully engage your taste buds and enjoy every bite.

If you’re really ambitious—or you’re practicing for the first Great Icelandic Bake Off—you could also try making them yourself. Most families have their own recipes, but you can find some of them here, here, or here. The Grapevine does not take responsibility for disappointing outcomes, bursts of anger while baking, or any living creatures and/or kitchen appliances hurt during the process. Good luck!

Read more great moments in Icelandic cuisine here.

Latest

Culture
Food
Straight Outta Suðureyri: Fisherman Brings The Westfjords To Reykjavík

Straight Outta Suðureyri: Fisherman Brings The Westfjords To Reykjavík

by

Suðureyri is a small fishing village in the Westfjords with a population of roughly 300 people. Once isolated, it is

Culture
Food
More Than Just A Vegan Spot: Veganæs Goes Beyond Labels With Cruelty-Free Fast Food

More Than Just A Vegan Spot: Veganæs Goes Beyond Labels With Cruelty-Free Fast Food

by

The newly opened eatery Veganæs—in the Gaukurinn music venue—bills itself as a vegan comfort food restaurant. While that’s definitely true,

Culture
Food
Make Lamb Great Again: Reinventing Icelandic Lamb The Middle Eastern Way

Make Lamb Great Again: Reinventing Icelandic Lamb The Middle Eastern Way

by

Icelanders have been eating lamb for a while now. If you’re going to a typical Sunday family dinner, the chances

Culture
Food
The Great Reykjavík Steak-Off: Three Reykjavík Steak Joints Battle For The Crown

The Great Reykjavík Steak-Off: Three Reykjavík Steak Joints Battle For The Crown

by

When the Argentína Steakhouse closed its doors earlier this year, it left a big rib-eye shaped hole in the downtown

Culture
Food
Great Moments In Icelandic Cuisine: The Potato

Great Moments In Icelandic Cuisine: The Potato

by

I could not have lived in Iceland 250 years ago. Why, you may ask? Because the potato had not yet

Culture
Food
The Secret Salad Society: A Memorable Dinner At Geiri Smart

The Secret Salad Society: A Memorable Dinner At Geiri Smart

by

Hotel restaurants have a difficult reputation to distance themselves from—that of being uninspired, tourist-oriented and generally lacklustre. Breaking the spell

Show Me More!