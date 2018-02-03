Caught! A Pop-Up At Nostra Anchored By The Wild.Caught.Found Ethos

Culture
Published February 3, 2018

Nostra has only been open a few months, but the latest addition to Reykjavik’s fine dining scene has been creating ripples with their seasonal tasting menus, grounded in quality ingredients, bound by technique, and served with a delightful absence of fussy flourishes.

Forager’s Club organises one-off pop-up dinners, centred around sustainable choices and dining as a communal, shared experience for the adventurous diner. Their first pop-up, entitled ‘Forage,’ included seaweed, rowan berries, herbs and wild goose that the chefs picked or shot themselves.

Pescatarian feast

The second—entitled ‘Caught,’ and run with Forager’s Club—is an homage to Iceland’s oldest tradition—fishing. On February 4th, guest chef Hrafnkell Sigríðarson from Mat Bar and Carl K Frederiksen—the head chef at Nostra—will collaborate on a six-course pescatarian feast, paired with wine (and non-alcoholic drinks for the teetotal gourmand).

North Atlantic Fish and Forager’s Club have managed to tame the stormy Icelandic winter to bring to us rare seasonal treats like sea urchins from the Westfjords, and other sea surprises.

Book ahead

Having eaten at both Mat Bar and Nostra, we can thoroughly recommend reserving a spot for what promises to be a curated and sustainable gastronomic experience. RSVP at the Forager’s Club or call Nostra at 5193535. The dinner is priced at 25,800 ISK with wine pairings, and 22,700 ISK for the non-alcoholic pairing.

