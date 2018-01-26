New Restaurant To Open At Hotel Holt, Run By KEX And Dill Chef

An intriguing new restaurant is under development at Hotel Holt.

After the closure of long-running restaurant Gallery Holt, the Kex group have taken over the space, reports MBL. Peter Marteinsson, a former professional footballer turned sports pundit and businessman, is one of the new owners, and says respect will be shown in preserving the restaurant’s retro-classic interior.

The menu, however, will be completely new, designed by Ragnar Eiríksson, who will move to the new restaurant from Dill.

Óli Gústi, chief executive officer of Kex, says that there’ll be a diverse menu that should appeal to both regulars and a younger clientele, with everything from burgers to oysters and champagne on offer. “We’ll have classic food, but still innovative,” he says. “We call this “comfort fine dining,” and it should appeal to all. However, particular attention will be paid to good fish, and fish dishes.”

The restaurant is scheduled to open around February 28th.