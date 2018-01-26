Culture
Food
New Restaurant To Open At Hotel Holt, Run By KEX And Dill Chef

New Restaurant To Open At Hotel Holt, Run By KEX And Dill Chef

Words by
@brainlove

Published January 26, 2018

An intriguing new restaurant is under development at Hotel Holt.

After the closure of long-running restaurant Gallery Holt, the Kex group have taken over the space, reports MBL. Peter Marteinsson, a former professional footballer turned sports pundit and businessman, is one of the new owners, and says respect will be shown in preserving the restaurant’s retro-classic interior.

The menu, however, will be completely new, designed by Ragnar Eiríksson, who will move to the new restaurant from Dill.

Óli Gústi, chief executive officer of Kex, says that there’ll be a diverse menu that should appeal to both regulars and a younger clientele, with everything from burgers to oysters and champagne on offer. “We’ll have classic food, but still innovative,” he says. “We call this “comfort fine dining,” and it should appeal to all. However, particular attention will be paid to good fish, and fish dishes.”

The restaurant is scheduled to open around February 28th.

Latest

Culture
Food
Pizza Perfection: Iceland’s First Napoli-Style Pizzeria Delivers

Pizza Perfection: Iceland’s First Napoli-Style Pizzeria Delivers

by

Pizzas and burgers get Icelanders’ hearts racing like nothing else. When Domino’s first opened its doors in Reykjavik in the

Culture
Food
Slippurinn Chef To Host Downtown Reykjavík Pop-Up At Apotek

Slippurinn Chef To Host Downtown Reykjavík Pop-Up At Apotek

by

Gísli Matthías Auðunsson is a star chef on Iceland’s restaurant scene, and the man behind the menu of the much-admired

Culture
Food
Delicious Wickedness: Memorable Morsels At Mat Bar

Delicious Wickedness: Memorable Morsels At Mat Bar

by

About a year ago, eschewing the somewhat overfamiliar New Nordic trend, a delightful little ‘Nordic Italian’ restaurant opened up on

Culture
Food
‘Tis The Season: Ten Christmas Menus Worth Writing Home About

‘Tis The Season: Ten Christmas Menus Worth Writing Home About

by , and

As Christmas approaches, it seems like every restaurant in Reykjavík is posting appetising Instagram pictures of their special seasonal menus.

Culture
Food
New In Town: Súpa

New In Town: Súpa

by

In perfect time for the coming of winter, a new cosy little soup café has opened up in the heart

Culture
Food
All Things Nice: Borðið’s Christmas Menu Is Flavourful & Festive

All Things Nice: Borðið’s Christmas Menu Is Flavourful & Festive

by

‘Tis the season. The darkness is overwhelming and the northern winds bite to the bone. In the darkness every piece

Show Me More!