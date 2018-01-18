Slippurinn Chef To Host Downtown Reykjavík Pop-Up At Apotek

Gísli Matthías Auðunsson is a star chef on Iceland’s restaurant scene, and the man behind the menu of the much-admired Vestmannaeyjar eatery, Slippurinn. Only open in the summer, the restaurant has a strong New Nordic-influenced philosophy of focussing on local produce and wild ingredients, including sea bird eggs, herbs and berries hand-harvested on the islands.

Those who wish to taste Gísli’s cooking got a more accessible option lately through Skál, an upscale tapas joint in the new Hlemmur Mathöll food hall. But this month, between January 24-28th, Slippurinn will come to downtown Reykjavík for a four-day pop-up at the Apotek bar and kitchen.

The menu—9,900 ISK, and only served for a whole table—will include creative twists on classic Icelandic ingredients such as lamb, langoustine, cured meat and cod, immaculately presented with traditional local flavours and garnishes such as hardfiskur, kelp, buttermilk, arctic thyme, and rhubarb.

Having experienced Gísli’s cooking first hand last year, we can throughly recommend taking this opportunity to try it out. Book by emailing apotek@apotekrestaurant.is or calling 551001.