New In Town: Súpa

Published December 4, 2017

In perfect time for the coming of winter, a new cosy little soup café has opened up in the heart of downtown Reykjavík.

Súpa serves four main soup recipes, and two special soups of the day, every day, in a clean and modern canteen-style dining room, which sports designer tiles on the walls in a leafy green pattern. Our favourite is the Malaysian soup, with a rich peanut paste base and a hint of spice. A soup and a sandwich will set you back only 1,490 ISK.

Visit Súpa at Bergstaðastræti 4, right across the street from Kaffibarinn.

