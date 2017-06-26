New In Town: Hyalin French Deli

With its signature dark blue walls and precisely stacked shelves, HYALIN is a shop made of dreams. From amber-coloured honey and vintage-looking cookie boxes to immaculate tea cups and shiny bottles of oil, this French deli balances modern minimalism with a fun retro touch. However, it’s founders Arnaud-Pierre and Didier’s knowledge and charm that elevate this unusual shopping experience to pure daydreaming.

Their candle au cuir will warm your heart while the aged goat cheese will have you permanently hooked. Contemplate the tiny jars of confiture and finish off by slathering your hands in organic moistening balm. You’ll never get enough of this place.