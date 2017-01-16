Cheap Eats

Cheap Eats

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine

Published January 16, 2017

How to feed yourself and survive in Reykjavík

Every time I see tourists shopping for basic food staples at high-end grocery stores—including, but not limited to, loading up on litres of bottled water—I feel a pang of sympathy and pity. Sympathy, because I, too, once didn’t know the difference between buying food from 10/11 and Bónus. And pity, because it’s so easy to avoid burning your money to this degree. So as a public service to you, we at Grapevine have compiled this short list of ways and means to eat for a lot less than you might’ve thought.

1. Know where to shop. 

This is key to everything else. The 10/11 on Austurstræti might be very conveniently located, and that location is open round the clock, but the markup is ridiculous. You’re much better off going to Bónus—the yellow-themed grocery store with a weird black-eyed pig mascot—which has more food for a whole lot less. Check out bonus.is for a list of locations and operating hours near you.

2. DO NOT buy bottled water. 

This is arguably the biggest scam aimed at tourists. I know you may come from a country where nearby roadwork will shake the rust loose in the pipes and give you spigotfuls of brown water, but in Iceland, the tap water is literally the same quality as the bottled water. This has been proven, over and over, by every environmental and water quality measure taken. Save a plastic bottle, and drink water from the tap. It’s the same water, and you’ll save some money.

3. Don’t be afraid of organs. 

Not one for the vegetarians, this, but lamb hearts, kidneys and livers are in season again. Yum! And fortunately for you, a pervading bourgeois snobbery means most Icelanders look down on this food, making it super cheap. Lamb hearts are particularly succulent, and at a couple hundred krónur for a pack of three or four, you’ll be feeding yourself for days on less than a bill.

4. Keep your eyes peeled for Euro Shopper anything. 

Our European readers probably don’t need to be told this, but if you hail from North America, Euro Shopper is a massive, continent-wide generic foods wholesaler. They have the off-brand equivalent of pretty much any variety of basic food there is. In some instances, they can even surprise you: for example, the Euro Shopper nacho chips are comprised solely of corn flour, oil, salt, and nothing more. Not too shabby for generic food!

5. Think before you dine out. 

If you have the luxury of going out to a restaurant, don’t let that mean that you have money to burn. Do some comparative selecting between different iterations of the same kind of restaurant before picking a place. On the positive side, you probably won’t have to worry about waiting staff upselling you—servers get paid a living wage in Iceland, and don’t work for tips. Although, nobody will stop you from leaving money on the table.

Latest

Culture
Food
Hands On Deck: Downtown’s Newest Bar Veður

Hands On Deck: Downtown’s Newest Bar Veður

by

Bragi and his business partner Arnar watched a YouTube tutorial before laying the floor of their new bar, Veður. The

Culture
Food
Salt Of The Earth: An Outsider’s Look At Icelanders’ Salt Obsession

Salt Of The Earth: An Outsider’s Look At Icelanders’ Salt Obsession

by

An investigative look into the world of Icelandic salt-love Prikið, Reykjavík. Sunday morning. My favourite hangover food spot in the

Culture
Food
Let Them Eat Lobster & Stuff

Let Them Eat Lobster & Stuff

by , and

It’s technically langoustine, not lobster, but Langoustine & Stuff doesn’t sound right. It misses the fricative soft rhyme of “ster”

Culture
Food
Made With Love: Pallett Might Just Be Iceland’s Best Café

Made With Love: Pallett Might Just Be Iceland’s Best Café

by

Set back from the harbour road in Hafnarfjörður—the first suburb that people pass through on the way into Reykjavík—is an

Culture
Food
New In Town: Burro / Pablo Discobar

New In Town: Burro / Pablo Discobar

by

At the bottom of Austurstræti where the street spills its cold, wet and grey dregs, we have a beacon of

Culture
Food
Essensia: A New Taste Of Italy In Iceland

Essensia: A New Taste Of Italy In Iceland

by

One thing Iceland does really well is pizza. Hold on! Iceland? Yes, Iceland. Iceland might be the only place in

Show Me More!