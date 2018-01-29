New In Town: Geysir Home

A new addition to the Geysir clothing store mini-empire, Geysir Heima is an upscale homewares emporium that seemed to sprout out of the ground fully formed at the end of last year.

They sell a uniformly desirable selection of geometric furniture, fancy shelving, vases and crockery, wall prints, toiletries, bikes and more. A diverse range of designers are on sale, including Andrée Jardin, Angústúra, Atelier Dottir, Auður Ómarsdóttir, Hasami Porcelain, Korkimon, Minimum Design, Usee, WDLND, Yield and ystudio. There’s also an art gallery on the basement floor.

Visit Geysir Heima at Skólavörðustígur 12. Read about more new things in town here.