Buy Shit: Skateboards, Lysi, Mr Tree, Iceland In Icons

Mold Skateboard

Reykjavík is a skateboard-heavy city, so it’s a natural home for a custom board company. Enter Mold Skateboards. Translating to “mud” in Icelandic, the brand offers top-of-the-line boards in many designs. The latest range shows brightly coloured cartoonish monsters, and a spin on the Ora green pea brand. Intricate and aesthetically pleasing, you might just want to hang them on your wall rather than grind them on a steel pole, but hey, you do you. Pick one up at downtown tattoo parlour Memoria Collective. HJC

Bottle of Lysi

To truly fit in in Iceland, it’s required by law that you start everyday with a spoonful of Lysi, aka cod liver oil. If you don’t know what cod liver oil is, it’s… well, oil extracted from the livers of cods. Full of yummy things like Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, D, and E, this super-oil will ensure that your mood is bright, your skin is clear, and your memory is sharp as a tack. Hey—you want to remember this trip forever, right?

Iceland In Icons

The shelves of Icelandic book stores are loaded with English language, tourist-oriented tomes, from humorous spins on the sagas to the countless photographic aurora-fests—but this small, beautifully designed volume should catch your eye. A playful look at the Icelandic language, it pulls apart Icelandic’s many interesting compound words, explaining their origins and histories with cute, thoughtful infographics.

Mr. Tree Lamp

The Tullipop range began in 2010, and has become something of an Icelandic design classic. It’s a gothic fantasy world that veers between Tim Burton-goes-Moomin weirdness and Harajuku-style kawaii. You can buy the denizens of the Tullipop kingdom in formats ranging from figurines and plush teddies to lamps, stationary and tableware. This Mr. Tree lamp is one standout amongst many. Check out what’s on offer at their new store on Skólavörðustigur.

