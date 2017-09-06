Buy Shit: HA Design Mag, Cutlery Stand, Modular Sculpture, Opal

You can do better than a plastic drinking horn. Don’t be so basic.

Kúlan Cutlery Stand

The Kúlan (“sphere” in English) cutlery stand was designed by MARÝ, an Icelandic design house based in Stockholm. The company’s founder, Marý Ólafsdóttir, takes inspiration from both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design, with additional influences from natural shapes. The Kúlan might not be good for the neat-freaks among us, but for everyone else, it’ll turn your cutlery into a cactus-like kitchen sculpture.

HA Design magazine

If you’re interested not just in buying Icelandic design products, but in learning about the people behind them, pick up a copy of HA magazine. It’s a well-regarded periodical that covers current developments in everything from furniture to font and typography design, as well as clothing, vehicles and architecture. Alongside lush imagery, each article is printed in both Icelandic and English, so you can even try to pick up some new words.

Modular Sculpture

If you’re someone who likes to change up your living environment regularly and keep things fresh, Anti Matter’s “Modular Sculpture” could be for you. You can lean, stack and balance the various modules any way you see fit. The modular sculpture is available to buy from the YPSILON design collective’s store on the mezzanine at Adalstræti 2.

Opal

Nói Síríus is an Icelandic candy company that started way back in the 1920s. Alongside producing Iceland’s well-loved giant Easter eggs, it also makes the Opal brand of liquorice pastilles, which come in pleasingly retro boxes that look like a cross between pop art and some kind of alt-Chinese communist design. The sweets are marketed as “fresh breath products,” so get some to make your breath nice and… liquoricey. Warning: they’re addictive, so stock up.