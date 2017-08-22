Buy Shit: Hangover Kit, Horse Meat & Ceramics

Skyn Iceland Hangover Kit

Taking its inspiration from the unspoiled and stress-free nature of Iceland, this hangover kit is designed to give you back the healthy glow you gave up during your night out. We’ve all been there; the puffy mess looking back from the mirror after a night out drinking and dancing is not something we want to deal with on a Sunday morning. Skyn Iceland’s (literally) cool remedies are the best you can hope for: arm yourself with a face mask and de-puffing under-eye gel and enjoy a healthy breakfast in total relaxation.

ii Bracelet by Asa Jewellery

Icelandic jewellery is traditionally heavy in shape with sturdy stones, hard silver and flamboyant designs. The ii collection from Ása Jewellery is an interesting exception. The delicate chain of the ii bracelet in particular brings luminosity to the wrist through a series of thin silver plates that move elegantly like the flow of a waterfall. There is beauty in pure simplicity, and it seems like Ása has nailed it.

Horse Meat at Kolaportið

If you’ve already tasted traditional Icelandic lamb, or even tried it in the large variety of styles on offer, maybe it’s time for something new. Get an alternative taste of the countryside with a bite of local horse meat, which you can pick up at Kolaportið flea market. This meat comes straight from the countryside in small plastic bags, already tenderized into thin fillets, ready to make your mouth and eyes water with pleasure. Drop it in a pan with a splash of olive oil and turn once: the juicier, the better.

Embla Sigurgeirsdottir Ceramics

Strolling down one of Reykjavík’s main streets, Skólavörðustígur, one can’t help but notice a teeny-tiny ceramic shop called Kaolin Gallery. Arranged on its black shelves, Embla Sigurgeirsdóttir’s pristine creations capture textures and colours of Iceland with a precise eye and a firm hand. Her set of white bowls with the dainty skeleton of a fish carved into its curves will add a touch of cool rawness to any minimal living room.