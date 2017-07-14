Buy Shit: Kyrja Clothing, Angan Skincare and Djúpur

Gísli Pálmi Album

If by some bizarre occurrence, God pulls a Sophie’s Choice and orders you to only buy one album in Iceland, don’t you dare go for Of Monsters and Men (no hate, they’re great). Instead, grab rapper Gísli Pálmi’s self-titled debut album. It condenses the 101 Reykjavík youth scene into eleven addictive songs. Don’t speak Icelandic? No worries. Give it a few spins and you’ll be singing along. Pick one up at any music store around Reykjavík. HJC

Kyrja Clothing

Kyrja is an Icelandic fashion brand created by designer Síf Baldursdóttir. Focussing on flowing shapes, monochrome colours and fine material, her clothing is feminine but androgynous, and entirely captures a certain look in Icelandic women’s fashion: practical but stylish, and wearable by day or night. Kyrja is one of the brands available in the Kiosk co-op boutique in downtown Reykjavík, so swing by there for a look. JR

ANGAN Skincare products

Across the centuries, Icelanders have been resourceful is using things that grow in their environment. Icelandic moss and seaweed have used in everything from cold cures to tea to cough syrup, and now also in ANGAN’s range of sustainably minded skincare products. Their first two products are a rich, citrus oil-infused salt scrub, and seaweed bath salts, available now in various design and health stores, and at the duty free. JR

Djúpur

Icelanders love their liquorice, especially when it’s combined in various ways with chocolate. There are pretty much entire aisles dedicated to Icelandic candy in the supermarket, but one brand that gets reliable results even with the unacquainted palate is Djúpur, which has a soft, slightly salted liquorice centre surrounded by chocolate and then a crisp white shell. They sell large bags in Keflavík airport. Stock up—they’re addictive. JR

