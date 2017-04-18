Buy Shit: Parkas, Jewellery, Liquorice & Lava Salt

Why settle for a stupid stuffed puffin? Here are some Icelandic products worth your hard-earned cash.

66°NORTH Jökla Parka

Winters in Iceland can be difficult, with sub-zero temperatures, slippery sidewalks, icicle-ridden roofs. But cross hypothermia off that list with the 66°NORTH Jökla parka. Not only is the jacket super stylish and oh-so-Icelandic, but it’s made with high quality German goose down and taped waterproof seams, so trust us, you won’t be wind-chilly, just wind-chillin’. This jacket can be spotted on everyone from glacial hikers to vaping hipsters. Stop by one of their two stores on Laugavegur and try one on. You won’t regret it. HJC

MAGNEA x Aurum Jewellery

Well-known Icelandic fashion designer MAGNEA teamed up with the jewellers at the downtown design store Aurum last year to create a special run of collaborative jewellery. One of the running motifs in the collection is wire mesh: an industrial pattern made delicate, like fine chainmail, perhaps, or security fencing, or woven cloth. You can get rings, necklaces and other items. Each piece is distinctive in its own right, like a subtle armour amulet. JR

Icelandic Liquorice

Camping. Babies. Justin Bieber. There are certain things in the world that people either absolutely abhor or will commit their souls to. Icelandic liquorice (aka black liquorice, aka REAL liquorice) is one of those things. And Iceland is one of those fangirls. The bold flavour shows up everywhere: it oozes out of innocent little chocolate bars and forms the hardened center of every ball-shaped candy in the bulk bins; it’s in the tea you start your day with, the hardening shell on the ice cream you end your day with, and in the toothpaste that you’re cleaning it all off with. In fact, you’ve probably already bought some Icelandic liquorice without meaning to, so don’t even worry about it. PY

Lava Salt

Have you ever looked at your salt and thought: “I wish my salt looked more like pepper”? Of course you have. Well Iceland, as always, has the answer to this very common problem. In almost every souvenir shop in Reykjavík you will find a pot of sea salt coloured with charcoal to make it look black. They say that charcoal has health benefits, but we suspect the real reason people buy it is because it looks cool and edgy. If you’re feeling really wild, get the one with chilli flakes. JS

Words by — HJC: Hannah Jane Cohen, JR: John Rogers, JS: Joanna Smith, PY: Parker Yamasaki