Buy Shit: Pyro Pets, Reykjavík Raincoats, Hardfiskur & More

Here are a few of our favourite Icelandic-designed items, whether it’s a treat for yourself or a gift idea.

Reykjavík Raincoats

If Chicago is the windy city, then perhaps Reykjavík should be called the rainy one. Don’t worry, though. Reykjavík Raincoats have you covered—literally. Their toppers are slick, durable and stylish. Inspired by 1970s fishermen’s coats, they’ve got rubberized cotton double-stitched seams and welding on the inside, so they’ll protect you no matter what. You can buy them with or without lining at Epal, Epal Harpa, Kraum, and also online.

Pyro Pets

If you’re someone who takes pride in not being attached to material things, you can have your cake and burn it with a Pyro Pet. These geometrically animal-shaped candles burn down slowly, revealing an animal skeleton under their colourful exterior. Get one for you, and another for the teenage goth in your life, in one of the many design stores on Laugavegur.

Hardfiskur

Harðfiskur is the best joke-that’s-not-really-a-joke to play on your friends. It smells fishier than a real live fish, and the scent doesn’t ever wane as time goes by. The cured, dried, and mallet-pounded fish actually tastes pretty good, and has more protein than Iceland’s platinum-glowing protein child skyr. But at the end of the day it’s really just another vessel for smjör, just one that travels well.

Orri Finn Jewellery

If you want an Icelandic souvenir that’ll stand the test of time—or a present for your special someone—you could invest in a piece of jewellery from Orri Finn. His basement showroom on Laugavegur displays his fine wares in the window, including delicate quill, scissor or hatchet pendants, feather earrings, and lots more besides. While you’re buying it, you might be able to say hello to the man himself—his workspace is right there in the store.

