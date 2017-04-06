Culture
Monster of the Month
Urðarköttur – The Ghoul Cat

Urðarköttur – The Ghoul Cat

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Arngrímur Sigurðsson

Published April 6, 2017

It is in most respects like other cats […] but larger and more vicious and formidable. As a youngling, it will bury itself into the ground, preferably in a cemetery, and stay there for an undetermined time. It will spare nothing once it has emerged and is almost impossible to conquer. It can grow to the size of a dog, wether or even a yearling. It is said that when it buries itself in a cemetery and is left undisturbed, it will stay underground for three years, in which case it is known as a corpse cat. Once it leaves the cemetery, according to some accounts, it will dwell in rocky slopes, attacking sheep, birds and men alike. Its gaze is so evil and severe that it proves instantly fatal to all beings, although this is mostly to be feared […] when it is newly emerged from the ground. It is like other cats in that it will be overcome by its own reflection. I have heard few tales of actual ghoul cats. No guns will harm a ghoul cat with full powers, except perhaps if silver buttons or silver bullets are fired at it. These are among the worst of all malignant creatures.

Source: Sigfús Sigfússon, Íslenzkar þjóðsögur og sagnir VI, p. 64-65

Our ‘Monster of the Month’ comes from the project Duldýrasafnið (“Hidden Beings Museum”) by Arngrímur Sigurðsson. He takes firsthand accounts of creature sightings, like the one above, from Icelandic historical texts, and creates a painting of each one. An Icelandic book is out now, and the English language version is also available in our web store.

Read our interview with the artist here, and see more monsters here.

Latest

Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster of the Month: Lyngbakur – Heather Back

Monster of the Month: Lyngbakur – Heather Back

by

Ancient tales tell of a whale monster, known as lyngbakur, that has the appearance of an island covered with a

Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster Of The Month: Hafmaður – Merman

Monster Of The Month: Hafmaður – Merman

by

It is rather common for seafarers to catch sight of both mermen and mermaids, and perhaps hafstrambis, as they raise

Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster Of The Month: Kráki, The Kraken

Monster Of The Month: Kráki, The Kraken

by

A fishing boat was sailing north of Iceland when it suddenly heeled, so that it was almost flooded, due to

Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster Of The Month: Dagtröll – Day Troll

Monster Of The Month: Dagtröll – Day Troll

by

Day trolls are trolls who walk abroad during bright days. They are fierce, but steadfast and loyal to their friends.

Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster Of The Month: Sending – Ghost of Substance

Monster Of The Month: Sending – Ghost of Substance

by

The fourth type of sending, and the most peculiar, consists of ghosts raised from natural substances by master sorcerers with

Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster Of The Month: Sögusteinn – Tale Stone

Monster Of The Month: Sögusteinn – Tale Stone

by

Several accounts of tale stones exist. Ólafur of Purkey says that it can be found in the nest of the

Show Me More!