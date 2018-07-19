Culture
Comics
Cartoons: Elín & Lóa Muse On The Icelandic Summer, Or Frequent Lack Of

Published July 19, 2018

Here’s the latest relatable content from our resident comic geniuses Elín Elisabet and Lóa.

See more comics here.

